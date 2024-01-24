Scorpio Monthly Horoscope: February 2024

Put down those receipts ‘cos we’ve got the greatest receipts you’ll ever read right here: your Scorpio monthly horoscope. We’ll be serving up monthly horoscopes and each sign will get it’s own article so we can do a full deep dive into what you can expect for the month ahead. So without further ado, here’s the Scorpio February 2024 horoscopes!

Scorpio Horoscopes February 2024

(October 23 – November 21)

SEX + DATING

This month the sun will sashay into your fifth house of love and self-expression, thanks to your fellow water sign Pisces Season kicking off. Now is the time to open your heart and alter your approach to dating, whether you’re committed or not. Try surprising your lover (especially around Valentine’s Day) and remind them of how romantic AF you can be. You have the innate ability to sweep people off their feet. Don’t be afraid to pull out all the stops to ensure the most romantic month of the year is a hoot and a half for you and someone else.

CAREER + WORK

The stars are on your side this month, Scorp! So if there’s a promotion you’re gunning for, now would be the time to make yourself known to the boss. Continue working your butt off to ensure you’re in their good graces and when the opp arises, you just might get it. Just make sure that your career is coming at a cost to your mental, emotional and physical wellbeing. Remember, life is all about balance!

LIFE IN GENERAL

You’ve been laying low lately after the chaos of Chrissy but Pisces Season is here to revive your spark! You’ll be keen to get out there and sashay around town with your fave people. Drop that secretive Scorpio vibe of yours and share what’s in your heart with your nearest and dearest. Reconnecting with your loved ones will fill your heart and soul.

READ MORE Your 2024 Horoscopes Are Here So Settle In And Sip The Cosmic Tea For Your Star Sign

New Moon in Aquarius

February 9th, 2024, at 2:59 pm

This lunar occasion encourages you to shed any baggage that’s weighing you down. Aquarians themselves never allow themselves to get bogged down by bullshit, so channel this energy.

The Sun leaves Aquarius and moves into Pisces (February 18th):

The Sun leaves Aquarius and moves into Pisces

February 18, 2024

Spicy Pisces Season has arrived! This period is all about creativity, compassion, new beginnings and closure. As Pisces is a v. emotional sign (perhaps one of the most emotional signs of the zodiac), prepare to feel all of the feels over the next month. Expect loads of crying sessions, whether that be from remembering sad moments from your past or simply watching that movie that always gets you going (The Notebook, Marley & Me, etc).

Pisces peeps are also known to be hella ~dreamy~ with their heads often up in the clouds, so now is a time to allow your mind to wander. Got a fun creative project you’ve been wanting to get off the ground? Could be working on an artwork, writing or reading a novel, hell, even a new Instagram aesthetic. Well now’s the time to go for gold, bb. Pisces Season is all about getting in touch with your creative side.

Full Moon in Virgo

February 24, 2024, at 4:30am

Your mind is being clouded with negative thoughts and you’ve been practicing self-loathing, rather than self-love. The Virgo Full Moon is here to rework your way of thinking. Your horoscope for Scorpio this month is all about manifesting inner peace and joy and eliminating those inner demons of yours.

Anyway, that’s it from me! Be sure to check back for your monthly Scorpio horoscope when March draws closer!

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.