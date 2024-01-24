Virgo Monthly Horoscope: February 2024

Gather round, my stern Earth sign friend. Your Virgo monthly horoscope is ready for your prying eyes! Going forward, we’ll be dropping monthly horoscopes and each sign will get it’s own yarn so we can explore the month ahead as in-depth as poss. So buckle up, bb: here’s the Virgo February 2024 horoscopes!

Virgo February Horoscopes 2024

(August 23 – September 22)

SEX + DATING

Because the vitality-bringing sun is moving through your seventh house of partnership, your focus will be fixated on your dating life. Either you’ll be obsessing over your partner and planning your future together, or you’ll be swiping so frequently on the dating apps that your thumb will get sore. Whenever you Virgos set your mind to something, you really go all in and planetary energy will be encouraging that energy. Make sure you take regular breaths and stay hydrated, queen.

CAREER + WORK

With your seventh house of partnership spotlighted, group assignments will be the name of the game this month. Virgos generally only like working with others when they’re the leader but remind yourself that this month is about partnership, not leadership (AKA taking control of everything). The only way to smash your goals is by joining forces with people who have skills you don’t, so retract your claws and learn to play well with others and you’ll be amazed at what you’re capable of achieving.

LIFE IN GENERAL

Emotional Pisces Season will have you taking stock of your relationships and let’s face it, y’all Virgos love to cast a critical eye over everything aspect of your life so this is no shocker! As you start to analyse the input vs output in your relationships, you may realise that you’ve been giving 1000% while your friend, relative or partner may be putting in half that, or even less. The solution? Either have a convo with them to express your disappointment and see if anything can be done to rectify it, or match their energy. Drop back to giving half the amount of effort into the relationship and see if they address the issue or not. If it’s the latter, then frankly, they don’t deserve ya!

New Moon in Aquarius

February 9th, 2024, at 2:59 pm

This lunar occasion encourages you to shed any baggage that’s weighing you down. Aquarians themselves never allow themselves to get bogged down by bullshit, so channel this energy.

The Sun leaves Aquarius and moves into Pisces

February 18, 2024

Spicy Pisces Season has arrived! This period is all about creativity, compassion, new beginnings and closure. As Pisces is a v. emotional sign (perhaps one of the most emotional signs of the zodiac), prepare to feel all of the feels over the next month. Expect loads of crying sessions, whether that be from remembering sad moments from your past or simply watching that movie that always gets you going (The Notebook, Marley & Me, etc).

Pisces peeps are also known to be hella ~dreamy~ with their heads often up in the clouds, so now is a time to allow your mind to wander. Got a fun creative project you’ve been wanting to get off the ground? Could be working on an artwork, writing or reading a novel, hell, even a new Instagram aesthetic. Well now’s the time to go for gold, bb. Pisces Season is all about getting in touch with your creative side.

Full Moon in Virgo

February 24, 2024, at 4:30am

Your mind is being clouded with negative thoughts and you’ve been practicing self-loathing, rather than self-love. The Virgo Full Moon is here to rework your way of thinking. Your horoscope for Virgo this month is all about manifesting inner peace and joy and eliminating those inner demons of yours.

