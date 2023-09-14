Fans Reckon They’ve Figured Out When Beyoncé Will Announce Aus Dates For The Renaissance Tour

The Australian Bey-hive is buzzing ‘cos they reckon they’ve figured out when Beyoncé is dropping Aussie tour dates for the long-awaited Renaissance Tour.

As a Beyoncé aficionado, I have been eagle eyeing all the hints and goss surrounding a possible Renaissance Tour in Australia. Recently, fans believe that a TikTok from one of Queen B’s latest concerts may contain a teenie weenie detail that suggests when the “PURE HONEY” singer is ducking Down Under.

A TikTok from Vickie (@shavickieedinboro) shows a stock market, finance news-like set-up for Beyoncé’s performance of “American Has A Problem”. And FYI, the news station mise en place for this track has been used in the tour, so it’s not that significant.

However, this set-up featured a potential clue for Aussie tour dates and it’s hiding in plain sight, fans claim.

If you look closely at the jumbotron, the stage set-up featured a variety of world clocks, with one of them reading “Sydney 16:11:01”.

(Image source: TikTok / @shavickieedinboro)

Since the video was posted, Aussie members of the bey-hive have flocked to the comments to decipher this cheeky clue and what the numbers could mean.

“SYDNEY????? I LOVE HER BUT NOT YET PLS IM STILL RECOVERING FINANCIALLY,” one user wrote.

“WELL I HOPE SHE COMES TO SYDNEY, COZ THIS IS JUST A TEASE IF SHE DOESN’T,” wrote a second TikToker.

“The whole of Sydney be on this video wanting answers lol,” wrote a third.

One user speculated what the number “16” could mean days, hours or weeks. However, one person shut down the theory, claiming it was just a 24-hour clock.

(Image source: TikTok / @shavickieedinboro)

Another user — who was also hoping for Aussie dates — noticed that Sydney had always been on the lineup of cities that’s mentioned in the mis en place of “America Has A Problem”.

(Image source: TikTok / @shavickieedinboro)

In my humble opinion. In my state of wishful thinking, I think, I believe, I ~manifest~ that this could mean that we’re getting news about ‘Yoncé on November 16.

Obviously, it’s just a silly little theory that’s probably not real, but like most members of the Aussie bey-hive, I am hopeful on any tea about an Australian leg of the Renaissance Tour.

READ MORE Beyoncé Fans Are Fuming Over A Crowd’s Lack Of Energy During Her Renaissance Tour

Prior to the TikTok tea, an insider told Daily Mail that “dates have been locked in” for both Australia and New Zealand.

“They’ve been planning it for a while, and dates have been locked in. It’s 100 per cent happening, an announcement is imminent,” the insider said.

At this point, I’ll take any hint from Beyonce and assume it’s about Australian Renaissance Tour Dates.

I’m desperate to see the Mugler bee outfit and “PURE HONEY” live.

Image source: Getty Images / Kevin Mazur