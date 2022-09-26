It’s been a hot fucking minute since Beyoncé has been in Australia. But now an industry insider is claiming all that’s about to change, with rumours swirling that she is set to return down under to tour her new Renaissance album.

According to Daily Mail, tour promoters have been working hard to bring Queen Bey down under and that “dates have been locked in”. In fact, according to an industry insider that spoke to the publication, Australia and New Zealand tour dates are set to be announced very soon.

“They’ve been planning it for a while and dates have been locked in. It’s 100% happening, an announcement is imminent,” the insider said.

The rumoured shows are set to be in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth for Australia, and in Auckland for New Zealand.

To be clear, a tour in general is yet to be announced, let alone an Australia and New Zealand leg. But these rumours come hot off the heels of Page Six reporting that a 2023 Renaissance world tour is in the works.

The Renaissance album is Bey’s first since Lemonade in 2016. All 16 tracks from the new album have hit the Hot 100 chart, including ‘Break My Soul’ which topped as her eighth (!!!) solo number one hit.

It hasn’t all been good press, with a lyric in the song ‘Heated’ changed after receiving backlash for including an ableist slur.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé explained of the Renaissance album on Instagram.

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment, a place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking.

“A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Bey described Renaissance as the first part of a “three-act project” that she worked on throughout the pandemic. Is the second act some music videos and the third act a world tour? We need answers.