The Beyhive is fucking buzzing because Beyoncé, AKA Queen B, has just kicked off her Renaissance World Tour and the footage of the opening show is batshit bonkers!

Ever since Beyoncé dropped her seventh album Renaissance in July 2022, we’ve been itching for visuals AND some gigs. The queen eventually dropped the news about a world tour, BUT Australia is yet to receive its dates.

As someone who runs with the busy Beyhive (Beyoncé’s fanbase), it’s been excruciating waiting for news to break about a Beyoncé Australia tour. Renaissance is definitely one of my favourite albums from ‘Yoncé. From the ballroom-inspired crashes, the disco samples and the futuristic alien aesthetic, it’s pure fucking gold, so you know I’d be frothing for a ticket once they drop the tour deets.

As we sit slumped in our office chairs, wheeling back and forth, just waiting for any drop of news — Stockholm, Sweden, got its shit rocked by Beyoncé as she kicked off her Renaissance World Tour, and I’m bloody jealous as hell!

The costumes, the choreography and the guests? It’s a crime that I’m not in that mosh.

READ MORE Fans Found Beyoncé's Mirrored Cowboy Hat On Etsy If You Also Wanna Look Like A Hot Mirrorball

I’m honestly gonna stop waffling around in this article because there were so many unique and amazing moments in this performance that I’ve compiled all the note-worthy things into one list.

Here are all the iconic moments from Beyoncé’s opening show for the Renaissance World Tour.

P.S. most of my Renaissance concert experience (if you can call it that) has been from Twitter, so we’re workin’ with what we got (unless you want to send me to Europe and pay for my Beyoncé ticket, you can DM me xx).

Beyoncé’s costumes

With Beyoncé being Beyoncé, you know she’s going to deliver on the visuals of her performance. With that being said, the “CUFF IT” singer featured a large number of costume changes throughout her show.

The bee costume, which is reportedly a custom Mugler piece, was definitely one of my highlights as it obviously played on the name of her fanbase.

BEYONCÉ IS SUCH AN UNSERIOUS WOMAN LMAOOO😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eTS4b44JCn — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 10, 2023

Another iconic ‘fit Beyoncé wore was an LED-changing cloak.

Beyoncé transforms her dress with UV light during the Renaissance World Tour. pic.twitter.com/7ljjC964nu — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 10, 2023

Beyonce mentions Swarm

While she was wearing her bee outfit, Beyonce could be heard saying onstage: “Swarm on these hands”.

A lot of fans believe she was referring to Janine Nabers and Donald Glover‘s TV show Swarm, which is a satirical horror comedy about a fan who goes to violent lengths to defend and protect her favourite R&B singer. Viewers of the show have drawn comparisons between the characters on Swarm to Beyoncé and her own fanbase. Also, a swarm is what you call a group of bees and that obviously links back to Beyoncé’s Beyhive.

Glover joked to The Hollywood Reporter: “Beyhive don’t kill us, it’s not that bad, it’s actually pretty cool!”

With the singer saying, “swarm on these hands”, some people think she was shading the show, whilst others like me think she’s just being silly and playing into the character she’s channelling on stage.

BEYONCÉ GAGGED DONALD A BIT WOAH😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BGgizUqm23 — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 10, 2023

Beyoncé addresses the long-awaited Renaissance visuals

Before jumping into her powerful track “Formation”, a narrator addressed the crowd alongside some text on the stage’s screen.

The voice said: “You’ve asked for the visuals. You called for the queen but a queen moves at her own pace, bitch.”

DAMN. Even though it’ll probably be ages until we get any Renaissance album visuals, at least we got this iconic answer and intro to “Formation”.

But to be completely honest, I’d rather get tour dates than visuals right now.

omg not beyoncé addressing the visuals i’m crying 😭 #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/xQ9AkBCp3p — rasmus 🇸🇪 (@rasmusbravado) May 10, 2023

Honey Balenciaga

Okay, but when Honey Balenciaga appeared on stage, I SCREAMED.

For those who don’t know, Balenciaga is a movement dancer who is incredibly talented in their craft. You’ve probably watched them on your TikTok for you page doing splits, dips, duck walks and more.

Honey Balenciaga is about to rip that Renaissance stage apart and I’m so ready pic.twitter.com/rmvSZ0HvKq — tony (@TonysGroove) May 10, 2023

With Renaissance having a heavy ballroom and house influence, it’s only fitting that Balenciaga arrived on the scene doing all the amazing movements. They performed in a number of songs including “Pure/Honey”, “Crazy In Love”, and “Break My Soul”.

Beyoncé recreates her “Drunk In Love” Dubai Rift

At the beginning of this year, the internet was rocked by a surprise performance from Beyoncé in Dubai. The pop star sang a series of songs in a private concert for the opening of the Palm Jumeriah — a fuck off luxe resort.

One of the most iconic moments from this private show was Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love” rift, where she was slowly lifted in the air.

WATCH:



Beyoncé closes the show in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/VBf6zfoqWM — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) February 1, 2023

The Queen OFC being extra AF recreated this magic on her Renaissance World Tour and the girlies were GAGGING.

Beyoncé did her viral Dubai run during "Drunk In Love" at the RENAISSANCE World Tour! 🪩 pic.twitter.com/GnbH7Xnrhl — Beyoncé Info (@beyscource) May 10, 2023

Beyonce does the Lil Uzi Vert rock

Right before transitioning to another iconic Beyoncé track, “Diva”, the song “I Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert began to play.

If you’re chronically online like I am, this song has a specific dance attached to it and Beyoncé fucking did it.

The song was beautifully remixed with her track “Diva”, giving it a Jersey Club sound. The remix was banging and Beyoncé looked like she had a lot of fun rocking it out to Lil Uzi Vert’s track.

seeing Beyoncé rock her hips & incorporate some jersey dance moves in her show only confirms the impact club music has 😍🐝



whether it’s Jersey, Baltimore or Philly this is a win for club music ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bkRPm9SBiN — Cookiee Kawaii 🍪 (@cookieekawaii) May 11, 2023

Although most of my knowledge about this show has come from Twitter or a grainy TikTok, I am nonetheless satisfied with Beyoncé’s performance.

There have been rumours here and there about a tour Down Under, with an industry insider claiming that a tour announcement is coming soon.

“They’ve been planning it for a while, and dates have been locked in. It’s 100 per cent happening, an announcement is imminent,” the insider told Daily Mail Australia last September.

The last time Beyoncé came to Australia was in 2013 for the Mrs Carter show, so we’re overdue for another Bey Spectacular.

Beyoncé, if you’re reading this, please drop the damn Aussie dates ASAP.