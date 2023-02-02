Saddle up and find your Virgo’s groove because Beyoncé is headed out on a world tour that’ll see her clock in a whopping 41 shows across the globe this year. But get ready to feel the bey’s sting ‘cos it doesn’t yet include any Australian dates.

The queen announced her Renaissance world tour on Thursday, which will kick off in Stockholm on May 10 and then hit stadiums and arenas throughout Europe until late June. The big production will then nick over to North America and pick up again in Toronto on July 8 and run through for a couple of months (!!!) before winding up on September 27 in New Orleans.

Aussie fans were left wondering why no Down Under dates was announced with Beyoncé’s big tour announcement.

Beyoncé, I’d like to remind you that Australia is in the world… — jesse dutlow 💫 (@followmyparade_) February 1, 2023

Does world tour actually just mean the northern hemisphere now? Did someone on the booking team fall asleep in their geography classes? How have we found ourselves keeping company with Brazil, who have spent so long begging artists to tour that it’s basically now a meme?

manifesting Renaissance World Tour dates for Australia — rab ⚔️💗⚔️💗 (@rabgraham18) January 31, 2023

Beyhive faithful have been desperately trying to find literally any scraps that might indicate that Beyoncé is bringing the tour to Australia. One fan noticed the image on the local waitlist had been updated to match the Renaissance Tour photo, which feels like a pretty good sign. Please do not break my soul with this tease, Bey.

the photo used on the official waitlist for a beyoncé tour in australia has been updated for renaissance… i think it might actually be happening, it's serious pic.twitter.com/Gtec0Mr3MO — DΙΜI (@batyonce) February 1, 2023

Like clockwork, the rumour mill went into overdrive with whispers and predictions about the massive world tour. Some have suggested that Beyoncé is going to reveal the Renaissance run in stages, and Australia would be in the second announcement alongside dates in South America and Africa.

Beyonce #RENAISSANCEWorldTour first leg summer 2023 will be North America/Europe. Second leg Fall 2023 will be South America/Africa/ Australia. Sources tell me there will be a smaller third leg in Asia and she’ll return to some cities in Europe and North America for summer 2024 — BeyonceICETEA🍹 (@BeyonceICETEA) February 1, 2023

Whatever’s happening over there in the Bey camp, we’re waited with bated breath for the Renaissance World Tour to come to us. Not giving up on the hope that easily, Miss Carter.

Tickets for the newly announced dates in Europe are set to go on sale from February 8 through Ticketmaster while verified presales for the North American shows are open now. Good luck and may the hive be in your favour.