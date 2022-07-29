Certified legend Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has called out people who leaked her new album RENAISSANCE. You know it’s serious when the Queen Bey herself has to step in.

Beyoncé’s album was slated to be released at midnight on Thursday July 28 in the US. But as per Variety — and a bunch of angry stans on Twitter — the album leaked around 36 hours early.

Variety reported finding “high-quality flac files” which seemed pretty legit. Plus, some places in Europe were apparently already selling physical copies of RENAISSANCE. One to add to your Dad’s dodgy flip book of burned That’s So Fresh 2004 CDs.

Now Beyoncé’s not only called out the leakers, but also sent a big outpouring of love to fans who waited until the album was officially released.

In a statement posted to her socials, Bey wrote: “So, the album leaked and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you can all enjoy it together”.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection.

“I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me.”

You won’t break her soul!!!

Personally I can’t think of anything worse than pissing off Beyoncé — that’s truly the stuff of nightmares.

Members of the Bey Hive were also annoyed about the leaks.

if you’re listening or spreading those leak you’re not a beyoncé fan end of discussion — lexi ackerman ミ☆ (@lexibryd) July 27, 2022

Beyoncé wants you to experience her album.. she is letting you into her heart. She’s worked her ASS off for this. Her music is her music. Even we don’t fuck around with that… respect her wishes and wait. Do NOT listen to any leak! — THE BEYHIVE TEA (@TheBeyhiveTea) July 27, 2022

I truly feel like it’s a bad idea to fuck around with the Bey Hive.

This Beyoncé roll out is so authentic to me, lol. There’s controversy, leaks, and a buzz.



This is very 2006 but with social media. — the black zoe saldana (@sharonbmills) July 28, 2022

don't listen to leaks of "renaissance" — beyoncé needs the money because she quit her job! — JUST IN: Curto (@justinmcurto) July 27, 2022

Now the album’s officially dropped though, we can all enjoy it in peace.

As you might expect people are fkn loving it. Look, it’s a Beyoncé album. I’ll say no more.

renaissance has disrupted my beyoncé album power ranking it's looking scary for my current top 3 pic.twitter.com/5ROYwd3KqB — no (@zedonarrival) July 29, 2022

Renaissance sounds like experience like Beyoncé took the best sounds and pieces from her past works, moprhed and blended them into this. Like renaissance sounds soo good cuz of all the work she has done before builds up to this imo — HEEDlE (@heyheedie) July 29, 2022

Renaissance really is a fantastic album. And a great example of why artists should take time between projects. This is a new Beyoncé with songs that still call back to her earlier sounds. — naledi (@naledimashishi) July 28, 2022

beyoncé going to bed tonight knowing that #RENAISSANCE is one of the strongest bodies of work released this century pic.twitter.com/0BWwqNpNGk — Azula’s Therapist (@ohgodjohnwhy) July 29, 2022

But RENAISSANCE has been critiqued by fellow icon Kelis, who said she wasn’t told one of her songs was going to be used on the album.

According to Pitchfork, Kelis’ banger ‘Milkshake’ was interpolated on Beyoncé’s song ‘ENERGY’.

In an Insta comment on a Kelis stan page, the singer said the use of the song was “not a collab, it’s theft”.

She appeared to call out not just Bey, but also Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo AKA production duo The Neptunes. They’re listed as the producers of ‘Milkshake’, not Kelis.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all three parties involved is astounding,” she wrote.

All in all, that’s a fair bit of drama for one album release.

Luckily Beyoncé’s confirmed that it’s part of a “three act project”. So surely there’s more drama — and more bangers — to come.