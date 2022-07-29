Certified legend Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has called out people who leaked her new album RENAISSANCE. You know it’s serious when the Queen Bey herself has to step in.

Beyoncé’s album was slated to be released at midnight on Thursday July 28 in the US. But as per Variety — and a bunch of angry stans on Twitter — the album leaked around 36 hours early.

READ MORE
Beyoncé Just Broke The Internet By Surprise-Dropping Her New Song 'Break My Soul' 3 Hours Early

Variety reported finding “high-quality flac files” which seemed pretty legit. Plus, some places in Europe were apparently already selling physical copies of RENAISSANCE. One to add to your Dad’s dodgy flip book of burned That’s So Fresh 2004 CDs.

Now Beyoncé’s not only called out the leakers, but also sent a big outpouring of love to fans who waited until the album was officially released.

In a statement posted to her socials, Bey wrote: “So, the album leaked and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you can all enjoy it together”.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection.

“I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me.”

You won’t break her soul!!!

Personally I can’t think of anything worse than pissing off Beyoncé — that’s truly the stuff of nightmares.

Members of the Bey Hive were also annoyed about the leaks.

I truly feel like it’s a bad idea to fuck around with the Bey Hive.

Now the album’s officially dropped though, we can all enjoy it in peace.

READ MORE
It's Been 12 Yrs Since Beyonce & Lady Gaga's 'Telephone' Vid & The Internet Wants That Part 2

As you might expect people are fkn loving it. Look, it’s a Beyoncé album. I’ll say no more.

But RENAISSANCE has been critiqued by fellow icon Kelis, who said she wasn’t told one of her songs was going to be used on the album.

According to Pitchfork, Kelis’ banger ‘Milkshake’ was interpolated on Beyoncé’s song ‘ENERGY’.

In an Insta comment on a Kelis stan page, the singer said the use of the song was “not a collab, it’s theft”.

READ MORE
Kelis Just Released Her Actual 'Milkshake' Recipe & She Didn't Even Charge

She appeared to call out not just Bey, but also Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo AKA production duo The Neptunes. They’re listed as the producers of ‘Milkshake’, not Kelis.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all three parties involved is astounding,” she wrote.

All in all, that’s a fair bit of drama for one album release.

Luckily Beyoncé’s confirmed that it’s part of a “three act project”. So surely there’s more drama — and more bangers — to come.

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Image: Getty Images / Kevin Mazur / Contributor