Something unprecedentedly fabulous happened in the year of our Lord 2010. No, it wasn’t the legalisation of gay marriage in multiple countries. It was Lady Gaga and Beyoncé’s iconic, never before seen, visual feast of a music video to “Telephone”.

Let me take you on a journey down music history lane.

The year is 2010. Lady Gaga’s seminal album The Fame has been out for two years and she’s preparing to release The Fame Monster. Beyoncé is about to make history at the Grammy where she’ll break the record for most awards won by a female artist.

But before all of that was March 2010. Before all that, there was the “Telephone” music video.

It is nine and a half minutes long. Almost half of it is needlessly set in a women’s prison. Lady Gaga is using Coca-Cola cans as hair rollers. She goes on a road trip with Beyoncé (who is wearing black lipstick! She wears a neon yellow cowboy hat!).

Beyoncé tells Lady Gaga verbatim: “you’ve been a very bad girl”.

Watching that at age 12 triggered something in my pre-pubescent gay brain.

Most important though is the final scene of the film. Specifically, a frame reading “To be continued…”.

Over a decade later the “Telephone” music video has no sequel. The pair have never performed it together despite the song getting three VMA noms and winning the “Best Collaboration” award.

Many have given up hope on ever seeing a “Telephone” part two.

But I still hold out hope for one reason and one reason only: TikTok. Like many bangers of the noughties, “Telephone” has found a new home on TikTok.

Beyoncé’s rap specifically has become a popular TikTok trend. Even Mary Fitzgerald from Selling Sunset got into it: go off hun.

@tommy_bracco Everyone knows who the real star of this video is (hint hint: it’s not me) #telephone #musicvideo #gaga #beyonce #DIYwithBlock ♬ telephone electrolightz remix – JP 🔥

@themaryfitzgerald 💁🏼‍♀️📞 #telephone #ladygaga #beyonce #telephonechallenge #sellingsunset #netflix #callme ♬ telephone electrolightz remix – JP 🔥

@paigefarrell_ Dancers do it best #dancers #telephone #uni ♬ telephone electrolightz remix – JP 🔥

@mrteachableteacher Welcome to …. #teachertok. 🔥 #teachersoftiktok #telephone #CorollaCrossStep #foryoupage #fyp #telephonechallenge #teachers #teacherlife ♬ telephone electrolightz remix – JP 🔥

I’m officially asking the TikTok girlies and the Twitter girlies to team up and put their neon yellow cowboy hats on for this. It’s time we persuaded Lady Gaga and Beyoncé to finish what they started.

