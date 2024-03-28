The Bey-hive is buzzing ‘cos Beyoncé is gearing up to drop her c*nty country album, Cowboy Carter — AKA the highly-anticipated Act II to Renaissance. And there’s a ‘yuge fan theory involving the one and only Lady Gaga.

Earlier this year, Beyoncé stans were left gagging after the “CUFF IT” singer announced that she would be dropping a country album during the Super Bowl. You know, that thing that had Taylor Swift and her boyfriend? Yeah, that hyper-American thing.

In the lead-up to the big drop, stans, fans and their mums have been coming up with theories on what and who will be on Cowboy Carter. However, after Beyoncé seemingly revealed the tracklist for the album, many folks believe that she may be collaborating with Lady Gaga for the second part of “Telephone”.

via GIPHY

Side note: Again, this is just speculation!!! So, if it doesn’t come out, please don’t come for me. I know what you stans are capable of!

To celebrate the release of Cowboy Carter, we’ve wrangled up all the information surrounding Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated album. Yeehaw!

Here’s everything you need to know about Beyoncé’s new album Cowboy Carter

Which artists will feature on Beyoncé’s new album Cowboy Carter?

On Thursday, March 28 (Aussie time) Beyoncé seemingly dropped the tracklist to Cowboy Carter which featured a lot of clues on who could feature on her album.

Country icons Dolly Parton, Linda Martell and Willie Nelson were name-dropped on the reported tracklist, however, it’s unclear if they will appear on the album or if their original songs are just used as samples.

(Image source: Instagram / @beyoncé)

Prior to the massive announcement, Parton told Knox News that she believed her song “Joelene” would appear on Cowboy Carter.

“Well, I think she has! I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that,” Parton told the publication.

“I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

Well, hey! She was right as “Joelene” because it is smack bang in the middle of the artwork next to Parton’s name.

A cheeky zoom-in, just in case you missed it. (Image source: Instagram / @beyonce)

Taylor Swift was another artist rumoured to appear on the album, but unfortunately, with the release of the tracklist, the “Our Song” singer was nowhere to be found.

However, the song titled “II MOST WANTED” has had some fans speculate that it’s secretly the continuation of Beyoncé and Lady Gaga’s 2010 track (and cinematic masterpiece) “Telephone”.

Why do fans think “Telephone” part 2 is coming to Cowboy Carter?

Members of the Bey-hive and the Little Monsters (AKA the fan names for Beyoncé and Lady Gaga) believe that “II MOST WANTED” is “Telephone” part two because of its name.

You see, in the “Telephone” music video, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga poison a bunch of people in a diner between their epic dance breaks.

via GIPHY

After dancing upon the deceased bodies, the pair decide to get away in the pussy wagon. The video ends with text that reads “to be continued…”

(Image source: YouTube)

It’s now 2023 and we’ve yet to see the bloody continuation!!! However, some folks reckon the “II MOST WANTED” relates to their crimes in the music video, therefore they’ve speculated that it’s part two of the iconic track. Also the Roman numerals “II”??? The definitely feeds into that rumour — or conspiracy theory if you want to call it that.

Since fans made the connection, most of them have shared their reactions on X, formerly Twitter.

Is “Telephone” part 2 coming to Cowboy Carter?

Look, as much as I am DYING for part two of “Telephone”, I honestly don’t think it’s going to happen. However, a delulu part of me makes me want to believe that “II MOST WANTED” is the sequel.

But for now, I’ll believe it when I see it. I really don’t feel like getting my heart broken over false hopes.

When is Cowboy Carter coming out?

Cowboy Carter will be dropping on March 29 AKA Good Friday!!! But of course, because we’re cursed with Australian time, the album will drop on March 30.

If ya haven’t copped a pair of line dancing boots and a giant cowboy hat, unfortunately, you’re out of luck, ‘cos a bunch of shops are closed!

As we wait for the album to mosey onto streaming platforms, you can prep for Cowboy Carter by listening to “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES” for a taste of country Beyoncé. I also recommend giving “Daddy Lessons” a listen from Lemonade if you vibe with the sound.

Image source: YouTube / Lady Gaga