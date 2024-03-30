Dolly Parton Has Officially Responded To Beyoncé’s Jolene Cover & Please Tell Me She Liked It

Everybody, stop what you’re doing. The queen of country Dolly Parton has responded to the Beyoncé cover of her most famous track ‘Jolene’. The track was released as part of Beyoncé’s latest album Cowboy Carter, Queen Bey’s eighth studio album.

In a social media post early on Saturday morning (Aussie time), the veteran singer who is now 78-year-old had the following words to say:

“Wow, I just heard ‘Jolene’. Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it!

“Love, Dolly P.”

God, she’s such good value.

This is an especially sweet moment for Dolly, who has been outspoken about wanting Beyoncé to cover ‘Jolene’ for yonks.

“Wouldn’t that be killer? I think she’s fantastic and beautiful and I love her music.” Parton said in a 2022 interview with The Daily Show.

“I would just love to hear ‘Jolene’ done in just a big way, kind of like how Whitney [Houston] did my ‘I Will Always Love You.’

“Someone that could take my little songs and make ’em like powerhouses. That would be a marvelous day in my life if she ever does ‘Jolene’.”

Over on Instagram, where the same post was shared, the comments section was a treasure trove of good content.

“JOLENE YOU HAVE 24 HOURS TO RESPOND”, wrote the official account for MTV.

“Jolene hasn’t slept a wink since 1974”, said another follower.

READ MORE Bradley Cooper Revealed The Cheeky List Of Singers Who Were Almost Cast In A Star Is Born

“TO BE ALIVE DURING THIS TIMELINE”, celebrated another.

“Leave me alone” typed a fourth person who was tragically named Jolene. You can’t make this stuff up.

What’s the bet her parents named her after the Dolly song too…? Odds on.

Since its release, streaming giant Spotify has announced that Cowboy Carter was the “most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far”. Huge.

So how did this all come about?

Beyoncé made a ‘yuge album announcement at this year’s Super Bowl via an advertisement with internet provider Verizon.

In the ad, the Renaissance artist attempted to break the internet through a plethora of projects such as being BarBey, running for the Beyoncé of the United States and introducing a robotic version of herself.

At the end of the advertisement, Beyoncé said: “Okay, they ready. Drop the new music.”

Slé.