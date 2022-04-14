I bet you’re scratching your little noggin, wondering what the hell is open on the Easter long weekend. Well, the only thing that SHOULD be open is your bibles, you sinners. Nah jokes, let’s get into this yarn already so we can find out if the bottle-o’s doors will be shut or not.

Easter is the one time each year when we mourn the day that the Easter Bunny sacrificed his life for ours. Truly momentous, if you ask me.

The period of four days is so momentous, in fact, that many stores across the country decide to close for the whole duration. However, some places only close for one or two days. It can be a task and a half trying to remember what’s going on during this time, so we’ve got you covered.

READ MORE The Numbers On Our Fruit Stickers Apparently Mean Important Things & My Brain Is Fkn Juiced

Supermarkets

Supermarkets, tricky little fellas they are.

Most major supermarkets are usually closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday and open on Easter Saturday and Easter Monday. Confusing, I know.

Woolies and Aldi usually stay true to this but of course, some stores may cheekily open up. Always check your local because it might be open while the rest of the nation remains barred from stocking up on broccoli.

Coles however is a bit different. Some stores in SA and WA are open on Good Friday. Then on Easter Sunday, only NSW and SA stores are closed, while other states have reduced hours. Yes, you could drive three hours from NSW to ACT to get your Coles fix, if you really wanted to.

Big Retailers

When it comes to Kmart and Big W the only guarantee is no stores open on Good Friday.

On the rest of the days, it’s a mixed bag. Some stores will choose to open while others will remain closed.

Be sure to check your local Kmart or Big Woolworths before you go hunting for a Live Laugh Love chaise lounge throw.

IKEA on the other hand is closed on Good Friday and open the other days, unless you live in NSW where it will close again on Sunday.

Similar story over at Bunnings, which is closed on Good Friday everywhere but opens back up as normal from Easter Sunday onwards. Unless you live in NSW, where most stores will be closed on Sunday.

Or SA, where Bunnings is open from Easter Saturday. The true mystery of faith on Easter Weekend is figuring out which Bunnings remain closed.

Mail

Got an all-important letter to send to your all-important pen pal? Too fkn bad. If Jesus couldn’t send letters during this time neither can you.

Most mail services will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday, so hold onto that letter.

Movies

A majority of cinemas across the nation will swing their doors open for the folks who can’t get groceries, go the Bunnings or send mail. Thankfully, the new Batman movie is the same time as a trip to all three of those places.

So start making a list of flicks you wanna catch and go see ’em all! You’ve got four days!

Bottle-Os

The ever-sacred land of mummy’s night juice. Surely they’d be open, right? If churches can have wine surely we can too?

Well, no. We can’t.

Throughout the weekend Liquorland, Dan Murphy’s and BWS will shut up shop. Very few BWS will open back up on Easter Monday, so for the most part prepare to be PARCHED.

SA is the only state where a majority of the Bottle-Os either open on Monday or open as normal from Saturday onwards. Lucky binches.

Food Delivery

Menulog, Uber Eats and your other associated food delivery apps are still functioning, and whatever restaurants that’ll be open will still sling you tasty treats as normal. You might have a little extra wait, of course. After all, it is the Easter long weekend.

Banks

Most banks will be closed on Good Friday. Money withdrawals on the day of our good lord the Easter Bunny? Think again.

Some banks will remain closed right through until Tuesday, so just make a check before you walk into a closed store with a bank teeming with money.