It’s Been 10 Years Since A Woman Got Stuck On A Ferris Wheel ‘Cos Beyoncé Had To Do Her Makeup

Beyoncé‘s self-titled visual album was responsible for birthing some of the most iconic pop culture moments in history. We got bangers like “Flawless” and “Partition” and we got one of the best Super Bowl halftime shows, like ever. It was also the same year a woman cried because she was stuck on a Ferris wheel for 30 minutes because the singer jumped on the ride to “do her makeup”. I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since that hot mess happened.

ICYMI: On Wednesday, Beyoncé and members of the Bey-hive celebrated the revolutionary album’s 10-year anniversary. The singer herself posted a video packed with footage that came from her self-titled era.

Although most fans celebrated album through lovely comments, fan edits and sharing Queen Bey’s post, one fan commemorated the body of work by reposting a Daily Mail article about how Beyoncé made a fan cry by leaving her stuck on a Ferris Wheel. I AM SORRY, BUT I AM CACKLING.

To break down the bonkers story — as well as celebrate Queen Bey and the birth of my fave tracks ever, “Blow” and “XO”– here’s how ‘Yoncé made someone cry.

How did Beyoncé make someone cry (ALLEGEDLY)?

Back in August 2013, a couple of months before Beyoncé was released, the singer visited New York’s Coney Island to shoot her music video for “XO”. For those who are not familiar with this landmark, it’s basically Luna Park but for Yankees.

At one point, the singer entered the amusement park’s Ferris Wheel with a member of her team. Although the ride was reportedly cleared for Beyoncé, two people sharing the same pod were allegedly left on the ride.

The Mail reported that the couple were left on the Ferris Wheel as the “Drunk In Love” singer retouched her make up on the ride.

Eventually, the duo were able to get off the ride after 30 minutes. Pap photos — which you can peep right here — showed the woman crying as she exited the Ferris Wheel.

Beyoncé continued her shoot for the self-titled album’s banger.

Who was the woman?

On the same day, the New York Post shared an article and interview with the woman, who was revealed to be Dorris Hone.

As per the publication, Hone said she was “deathly afraid of heights” and that the ordeal left her “shaken up”.

“When I was realized I was stuck up there, we were up there for a while, I started freaking out,” the single mother told the publication.

“I’m afraid of heights. I was horrified.

Her friend — who did not reveal his identity — who was on the ride claimed that Hone was “screaming at the top of her lungs” to get off the ride, however, the publication claimed that Beyoncé’s fans’ screams masked Hone’s voice.

“Ironically, my son is a big fan of Beyoncé,” Hone continued.

“I’m just really shaken up. It would be nice to get an apology from her.”

(Image source: Getty Images / James Devaney/WireImage)

Did Beyoncé ever apologise?

Unlike the legendary impact of Beyoncé’s self-titled album and how it’s stuck with us, it seems like the Ferris Wheel story kinda fell off.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing online that suggests the singer or her team responded or reached out to the woman.

There also doesn’t seem to be much on a Dorris Hone. There are a few LinkedIn accounts and Instagram that use the name, but it’s truly hard to verify if it was the woman who cried.

Look, I’m not trying to make fun of this lady at all. I’m more cackling at how bizarre the whole thing is.

Next time I’m late to work, I’m blaming Beyoncé for holding up the T1 Western Line.

That’s if she ever comes to Australia, but that seems like a pipe dream at this point.

