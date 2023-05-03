Hold onto your cowboy hats ‘cos the chances of Beyoncé heading to Australia have just marginally increased thanks to the father of my children and NSW Premier Chris Minns. Finally, someone is tackling the outdated concert limit at Allianz Stadium, opening the doors for a multitude of big international names.

Currently, Allianz Stadium (with its phat capacity of 45,500 people) is only allowed to host six concerts a year. This means that if all six shows are booked, the stadium will say no to artists like Taylor Swift, The Foo Fighters and Beyoncé, who would undoubtedly bring tonnes of people to the venue.

It kinda seems like a no-brainer to increase the limit. After all, you don’t want to be the only person on the planet who tells Bey that something is impossible.

“As soon as I saw this, I knew it was ridiculous,” Minns wrote on his Instagram.

“So we’re making it right — bringing the world’s best artists back to the world’s best city.

“Working to lift the concert cap on Allianz Stadium that has stopped these artists from performing.

“Who isn’t crazy in love with that?”

I love that Mr Minns sprinkled in a Bey reference at the end there. Politicians trying to be hip and cool usually doesn’t work as well as they think it does, but I think it lands here. I’m also probably blinded by my love of Beyoncé and Chris Minns’ gorgeous face .

Rod McGeogh, Venues NSW Acting Chair, agreed with Minns' statements, telling 2GB that the six-concert limit at Allianz Stadium has a pretty big impact on the arts industry.