There’s a new moon this week, plus Venus is sending its quirky beams into each of our signs, so expect a wild one. Read on for your horoscope for this week…

ARIES

This week is all about tying up any loose ends that might still be lingering. You’ll have the opportunity to do just this as the new moon on November 4 beams into your eight house of settlements. Is there anything that needs resolving? Now’s the time to rip the bandaid and do it!

TAURUS

You’re encouraged to take a walk on the wild side this week, my earth sign friend, as Venus shines into your ninth house of fun. Come out of your shell and plan some fun shit that you normally wouldn’t do. You’re way too comfortable with being in your cocoon – it’s time to get out there and fall back in love with life!

GEMINI

Have you ever heard the saying, ‘Throw shit at the wall and see what sticks’? It’s crude, but very helpful and it’s something you need to impose this week as the new moon hits your sixth house of organisation. Trial new systems for everything (your morning routine, your workout regime, even the amount of time you spend on your phone).

CANCER

As love planet Venus enters your seventh house of partnerships, you’ll notice that certain areas of a certain relationship will require some fine-tuning. Not a total overhaul, just a little touch-up to make things all smooth and shiny again like it once was.

LEO

Good news for the lucky folks in your life because this week, as Venus enters your sixth house of selflessness on November 5, you’ll feel inspired to do good deeds for your pals. Instead of being all ‘me! me! me!’ as Leos usually are (god love ya), you’ll be all about ‘you! you! you!’

VIRGO

Given that we’re currently in the midst of Scorpio Season and all kinds of secrets are being laid bare, plus the new moon hits your third house of communication this week, expect to learn some spicy new info that’ll have you messaging the group chat ASAP with all the tea.

LIBRA

This week you’ll be all about them dollar, dollar bills, baby, as a new moon hits your second house of $$$, bringing you newfound ways to make dough and focus on actually keeping it in your bank account, rather than allowing it to fly out the window the second it arrives on payday. What a concept!

SCORPIO

It’s your szn, my Scorpio sibling. Right now is a time for bettering yourself and finding ways to live your best life and harnessing your Scorpio power. This week, the new moon will bring forth the opportunities for new beginnings, and with Venus hitting your intellectual third house, you’ll be your regular vivacious self, only better!

SAGITTARIUS

One of the key messages of Scorpio Season is to be all introspective and do some digging into the v. important topic of Y-O-U. This week, carve out time to do some real soul searching, particularly around the new moon on November 4, which lands in your 12th house of healing.

CAPRICORN

One of my favourite quotes ever is from girlboss Kris Jenner (say what ya want about her, she brings results!), and it goes: “If the answer you receive is ‘no,’ then you’re talking to the wrong person.” Muse on that this week. If you’re hearing “no,” start reaching out to different people and see if you can land on a “yes!”

AQUARIUS

Aquarius peeps always have an aura of success about them, but this week, you’ll really have to prove yourself and show people what you’re made of, as the new moon beams into your 10th house of ambition. Go on, bb. Flex those creative muscles and show folks that you’re not just here to fuck spiders!

PISCES

As bold philosopher Harry Styles once said, “Stop your crying, it’s the sign of the times.” It’s time to dry your eyes, get up out of bed, and enjoy the good shit life has in store. This week, a new moon hits your ninth house of fun and play, inspiring you to plan some fun adventures and enjoy yourself.