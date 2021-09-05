Love planet Venus is ON ONE this week, so relationships are spotlighted for almost every sign. Read on to peep your horoscopes for the week ahead…

ARIES

Shit’s gonna go down this week in your love life this week as romantic planet Venus begins its rendezvous with your intimate eighth house. You’re encouraged to let your walls down and be open to the possibility of finding a lover. Already got someone in mind? Make sure you’re open to romantic gestures, or better yet, be the one to get things going.

TAURUS

Everything’s so bloody serious right now, isn’t it, Taurus? This week, tap into your inner kid and have some fucken fun. Within reason, of course. Don’t break lockdown restrictions! But find other ways to enjoy yourself and forget the chaos that’s going on. Love planet Venus will help with this as it beams into your seventh house of partnerships on September 10, meaning anything is possible, especially in the realm of friendship and love.

GEMINI

One of your relationships is in need of a little extra TLC and this will become especially apparent this week as Venus hits your sixth house. Identify which relationship (or relationships) in your life are lagging a little and put some work in to get them back to where they were. This could be a romantic relationship, especially as Venus is the love planet, but it could also be one of your other close partnerships.

CANCER

Your love life is set to reach new levels of hotness this week and I absolutely love this for you, especially after everything you’ve been through. A girl / guy / they needs a goddamn break, okay? And a horny one, at that. Tap into your inner horn bag (to borrow from the Kath & Kim vernacular) and live out your thirsty fantasies.

LEO

These wild-ass times have left us with feelings of uncertainty and instability and because of this, it’s important that we rely on our loved ones for safety and comfort. If you haven’t been feeling the love lately, this week ought to re-ignite that fire as Venus hits your cozy fourth house. If you’re feeling lost and in need of a friend / lover, reach out to peeps this week. You’ll be surprised how receptive they’ll be.

VIRGO

Venus beams into your third house of communication this week, bringing friends, fam and lovers out of the woodwork, so get ready for a bunch of sweet yarns, either via Zoom, in the DMs, or even on a government-approved stroll. Nothing makes you feel human again like connecting with other peeps.

LIBRA

This week is all about putting the work in on a certain relationship, but in a fun way. Relationships take work, but they’re also supposed to nourish and feed us (although we must also nourish and feed those relationships to keep the fire burning). As Venus enters your stable second house, do some things to re-ignite the spark, whether it be buying your partner a gift or telling them ‘I love you’ more often. And if you’re single, now’s the time to flirt up a storm, either on dating apps or by sliding into DMs.

SCORPIO

Venus enters your native Scorpio this week, sending gorgeous treats your way, in the way of self-love and the love you feel from others. Like Kelis, you’ll be bringing all the girls, boys and theys to your yarn (damn right!), so please enjoy all the attention. Sensual Scorpios deserve to be feeling the love from all angles, especially with all the BS that’s happening right now.

SAGITTARIUS

This week, as love planet Venus enters your 12th house of spirituality, you’re encouraged to keep your cards especially close to your chest. Avoid oversharing, both on social media and to people who may be untrustworthy. Sometimes sharing what you’re doing to every man and his dog sucks the magic right out of things. As much as you love to sing your updates from the rooftops, there are certain things that you should keep to yourself to avoid spoiling it with other peoples’ energy and opinions.

CAPRICORN

Despite being in lockdown, your social life will be pumping this week, with Venus entering your 11th house of community. You’ll feel more connected than ever to your friends and fam and you’ll realise that you’re not as alone as you thought you were. Love this for you, boo.

AQUARIUS

Planetary energy is on your side, baby, and this week in particular, expect to be elevated and advanced in some way. Maybe an Instagram post will pop the fuck off, you’ll receive recognition from your boss, or you’ll finally feel that spark and inspiration to nail a passion project you’ve had in the works.

PISCES

This week you’ll be feeling spontaneous, as mad love planet Venus powers through your ninth house of spontaneity. The realms of love and adventure are both amplified (and at times combined) this week, so expect the unexpected in terms of relationships and fun, last minute activities.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at Pedestrian who also dabbles in woo-woo stuff like astrology and crystals and has been penning horoscopes since the start of his career. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.