Mercury Retrograde has fucked off and Gemini Season rages on, bringing flighty and fickle but thoughtful energy into the atmosphere.

Read on for your horoscope for the week ahead…

ARIES

Mercury Retrograde might be over but shit’s still pretty messy. On June 11, expect some financial qualms as Venus links up with Uranus and hits your house of dollarydoos. On the other side of your money woes will be a major revelation about how best to spend (and save!) your hard-earned cash.

TAURUS

As Venus joins forces with Uranus in your sign, expect a major vibe shift – particularly in the way in which you choose to spend your time (or rather, who you choose to spend your time with). You might find that you’re actually loving your own company rn and would rather hang solo than with others and ya know what? There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that!

GEMINI

Gemini Season energy is running rampant rn which means lots of flakiness (no offence!). This week, as Venus joins forces with Uranus in your 12th house, you’ll change your mind about a certain something and find yourself walking a new path. Go forth and prosper, my air sign pal.

CANCER

Your inner social butterfly will take over this week when Venus hits Uranus in your 11th house of networking on June 11. Surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you and inspire the fuck out of ya.

LEO

This week you’ll be hella concerned about how folks perceive you and your reputation in the public sphere. Not a groundbreaking revelation for a Leo, but this week will be particularly so as Venus joins forces with Uranus in your 10th house of public image on June 11.

VIRGO

A major revelation will hit on June 11, particularly in one of your relationships. This is all thanks to love planet Venus joining forces with Uranus in your last minute ninth house. Just be open minded and see what happens!

LIBRA

A door will close this week. A chapter will end. The sun will set. Etc etc. When Venus joins forces with Uranus in your eighth house of closeness on June 11, get ready to say goodbye to something or someone. Could be a job, a friend, a feeling, your care factor. You’ll soon find out!

SCORPIO

Do you have a type? Of course you do, you’re a Scorpio. Well, as you set your sights on peeps this week, keep an open mind! Forget about that ~type~ of yours and expand your horizons.

SAGITTARIUS

Just when you thought things were running smoothly, especially with Mercury Retrograde being donezo and all that, something’s gonna come along this week that throws you off your routine big time. Welp, get right back on that horse and get shit done. You can’t keep a good Sagi down!

CAPRICORN

Get ready, Cap. A major lightbulb moment is imminent as Venus joins forces with Uranus in your fifth house of fun on June 11. This sick and innovative idea might lead to something big, so hone in on it and get some momentum going!

AQUARIUS

This week your focus is on the home front as Venus hits up Uranus in your fourth house of home on June 11. There may be some awkward situations that need to be smoothed over and heavy conversations that need to be had. Now is the time, m8!

PISCES

This week, as Venus heads into Uranus and your third house of smort, plus with thoughtful Gemini Szn about, be sure to engage in conversations, rather than avoiding them. Inspiration could strike from unexpected sources!

