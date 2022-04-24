Eclipse Season has arrived and the very first one hits this weekend. Meanwhile Taurus Season is giving luxe, lush, lazy vibes. Read on to suss what you’re in for next week…

ARIES

Got some lush purchases bookmarked in your phone? Well good news my luxury-loving queen because the solar eclipse in Taurus on April 30 hits in your second house of money, prompting a sudden increase in your dollarydoos. And since it’s spend-heavy Taurus Season, consider this your sign to splash out on a late bday pressie to yourself.

TAURUS

It’s your season at the mo so I’m sure you’re feeling hella on fire, but do you also feel like something suss is going on? Like you’re on the verge of something major? That’s ‘cos you are. On April 30, a solar eclipse in your sign will spark major transformation. Something’s coming, bb! Just you wait…

GEMINI

This week Venus joins forces with Neptune and Jupiter in Pisces, sparking loads of praise and compliments to come your way. When this happens, please don’t do what you usually do and allow imposter syndrome to creep in. You deserve every goddamn minute of it!

CANCER

Love planet Venus will go smashing into Neptune and Jupiter in your open-minded ninth house this week, leading you to think outside the box in terms of your love life. This is a good thing because it means you’ll wanna break your negative patterns, cycles and habits in favour of exciting, positive new ones.

LEO

This week you’ll find yourself wild OBSESSED with something. Could be a project at work, a new crush, hell, even a TV show. This is because of passionate Venus’ move into Neptune and Jupiter in your obsessive eighth house. Lose yourself in your wildest, deepest desires.

VIRGO

You’re gonna feel all loved-up this week as Venus links up with Neptune and sparks passionate energy in your love life. Then when a solar eclipse in Taurus hits your ninth house of expansion on April 30, you’ll be setting off on an adventure of epic proportions.

LIBRA

My giving Libran pals will be tapping into their giving Libran nature this week as Venus joins forces with Neptune and Jupiter in Pisces in your charitable sixth house, prompting you to be more caring and compassionate to your pals. This will create good karma for you, my air sign friend.

SCORPIO

You’re gonna feel the love in a major way this week as romance planet Venus joins forces with Neptune and Jupiter in sappy Pisces as of April 27. Your heart will be feeling v full and I want you to enjoy every compliment, every passionate kiss, every embrace, every second of hot sex, etc because you deserve it all.

SAGITTARIUS

This week will begin with feelings of togetherness and camaraderie with your family (whether that’s your relos or your chosen family). Then when a solar eclipse in Taurus takes place on April 30, you’ll realise that changes need to be made to your day-to-day life. Like, yesterday!

CAPRICORN

Look out, world, because this week Capricorns are feeling flirty and thriving, thanks to love planet Venus joining forces with Jupiter and Neptune in Pisces. You’ll have folks eating putty out of your hands (to quote Kath & Kim). By April 30, a solar eclipse in Taurus in your soulful fifth house will spark a major shift in your universe.

AQUARIUS

Taurus Season’s luxurious vibes will be impacting you in a major way this week, especially as Venus joins forces with Neptune and Jupiter in Pisces, giving you the urge to splurge. Bloody go for it, mate! Treat yo’self! Good thing you’ll be feeling all pampered because the solar eclipse in Taurus on April 30 will impact your fourth house of home and family, so expect some action there.

PISCES

Fire up the dating apps, my Piscean legend, because Venus is adorning you in hot as hell energy this week and folks will be fawning over you. The solar eclipse in Taurus on April 30 hits in your third house of communication, prompting some poignant conversations.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.