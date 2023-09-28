The Harvest Moon Rises Tonight, So Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Epic Lunar Event

The 2023 Harvest Moon rises tomorrow night, fam! Are you someone who likes to stay in tune with the phases of the moon? Maybe it’s because you believe in manifestation and want to time your workings accordingly.

Maybe you’re a crystal lover and you wanna know when to put your gems out to charge them and enhance their power.

Or maybe you just wanna know when the moon is gonna be big and beautiful so you can be ready to snap a pic and chuck it on your ‘gram.

Whatever the case may be, we here at PEDESTRIAN.TV like to keep you in the know when important lunar occurrences are going down, and the next major one is the Harvest Moon, so here’s everything you need to know about that.

What is the Harvest Moon?

It’s the full moon that occurs nearest to the the time of the September Equinox, a.k.a. the first day of spring season that occurs when the sun passes the equator, moving from one hemisphere to the other.

When is the Harvest Moon in Australia?

The Harvest Moon will rise here in Australia on Friday September 29!

Have you read elsewhere that it’s already happened? Well ignore that, because here in the Southern Hemisphere, it occurs closest to Spring, which kicks off in September, while folks in the other Hemisphere see the Harvest Moon earlier on in the year.

What does it mean for us?

If you’re against all things woo-woo, you’re gonna wanna skip this part because as PEDESTRIAN.TV’s resident astrologer, I’m about to get out my crystal ball and go down a mad spiritual spiral. But if you’ve come here for the witchy tea (or should that be the witch’s brew?), buckle up bc things are about to get ~magical~.

Mystics believe that the Harvest Moon is all about hearth, home, friends and family. So around this time, give your place a nice spring clean (which is fitting as Spring has just begun) and focus on your relationships with your nearest and dearest, particularly the ones that live with you.

Live out your cottagecore dreams by purchasing lush furniture for your pad, getting into baking (I’m sure you’re well-acquainted with that thanks to iso) and declutter all the baggage that’s lying around. When I say baggage, I mean both the literal baggage that’s taking up space in the house, and also the mental and emotional baggage – whatever’s been weighing you down all year.

It’s a time to clean house and free yourself of all unnecessary crap, again, both mentally and physically, so you can be living your best life over the next 12 months.

Oh and also, if you’re a crystal lover like myself, defs put those bad bois out for charging under the Harvest Moon.

Make Spencer Pratt proud.

Why is it called a Harvest Moon?

As you will have gleaned from the title, its name is obvs farming related and dates back to before electricity was invented. Back then, farmers didn’t have those fangle contraptions we call lights to help them harvest their crops late at night, so instead they relied on the moon to get the job done.

The Harvest Moon’s light was especially important to them as it coincided with the biggest harvest of the year and so the light emanating from the big beautiful Harvest Moon helped them get to werk, and hence the term ‘Harvest Moon’ was born.

It’s also known as the Corn Moon, Fruit Moon, Barley Moon, and Hungry Ghost Moon, but Harvest Moon is defs the most popular term.

So there you go, my witchy friends. Everything you need to know about the Harvest Moon.

Matty Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. His first book How To Spot The (Star) Signs is coming October 31. You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.