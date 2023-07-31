When Is The Next Supermoon And How Do I Tap Into Its Powerful Energy? PTV Investigates

Given the chaos caused by relationship-ruiner Venus Retrograde, I’m sure you’re ready to manifest some good shit in your life and for that you’ll need a supermoon. When is the next supermoon, I hear you ask? Very soon indeed, my friends!

The universe is GIVING this August with not one, but TWO supermoons rising.

Here’s everything you need to know about this wild astrological occurance.

Supermoon 2023

What is a supermoon?

The space kings at NASA say a supermoon occurs “when the moon’s orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time it is full.”

There are four to six of these giant moony bois each year and since two of them are landing in the same month, it’s a pretty ‘yuge deal!

When is the next supermoon?

So there are two this August, the first lands on Wednesday August 2 at 4.31am AEST.

Then at midday on August 31, there will be a second supermoon, known as a blue moon.

Anytime there’s a second full moon within a calendar month, it’s a ~blue moon~.

READ MORE Lawd Help Us: Prepare Yourself For Intense Emotions Bc Two Supermoons Are Rising In August

What is a sturgeon moon?

You may have seen the upcoming supermoons described as the Sturgeon Moon, this comes from the Old Farmer’s Almanac, which was first published in the US in 1792.

The August supermoon was crowned the “sturgeon moon” ‘cos the largest catches of sturgeon (a type of fish) were made in North America during this time.

FYI: While both sturgeon moons will be big big bois, the second will be the biggest of the year.

What do I do during the supermoon?

Now that we’ve gone over the who, what, where, when, why etc, let’s get to the important part: what does it mean in terms of astrology?

The Sturgeon supermoon is a time for reflection and reevaluating your life.

If there are elements of your current sitch that you’re unhappy with, now is the time to speak up and voice your concerns in order to promote change and improve your quality of life.

As I mentioned earlier, love planet Venus is still retrograde, so channel this supermoon energy to clear up any qualms you might be having in your relationships.

Now is a good time for manifesting and releasing, so if you’re in the witchy mood, you can perform a banishing, an unblocking or a classic manifestation method (create a vision board, write your wishes down and burn them, speak your dreams to the universe, whatever you prefer).

See yas on the other side!

Matty Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.