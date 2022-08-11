Be kind to yourselves over the next few days, folks, because there’s a bonkers astrological occurrence called the Sturgeon supermoon kicking off from today.

It’s the last supermoon of the year and it coincides with the Aquarius full moon so we’re in for a bit of a wild one.

Here’s when to look out for it and what the heck it means.

When is the last supermoon of 2022?

It rises on Thursday, August 11 (AKA today) and hits its peak on Friday, August 12, at 11:35am AEST.

But according to astrology, the full moon’s energy is present several days before and several days after the moon rises, even more so when it’s a supermoon.

So it’s likely that you’re already feeling its energy and will probably feel it over the weekend as well.

How can I see the Sturgeon supermoon in Australia?

It’ll be most visible any time after 4:20pm AEST on Thursday, August 11, or after 5:30pm AEST on Friday, August 12.

Why is it called a Sturgeon supermoon?

Astrologers aren’t the only ones who have observed the phases of the moon for centuries and so a lot of these terms actually come from more practical and earthly sources.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac (1792) first described this supermoon as “sturgeon” due to the large number of sturgeon fish that were found in the North American Great Lakes at this time of year.

Not as exciting as I bet you thought it was gonna be but hold up, we’re getting to the witchy part now.

What does the last Sturgeon supermoon mean in astrology?

Stay with me here, shit’s about to get heavy.

The Sturgeon supermoon is a time for reflection and reevaluating your life.

Take stock of your current sitch and ponder if there’s toxic energy (people, places, habits) that can and should be released.

Focus on the trauma you have gathered so far this year and the aspects of your life that need healing.

Since it coincides with the Aquarius full moon, it’s a time to make decisions for the greater good.

Surprising truths and revelations may come to light so brace yourselves for intense emotions and maybe even some drama.

Follow your intuition, practice self-care and self-love and focus on what you want the rest of the year to look like.

This is the last supermoon until 2023 and hopefully by the time the next one rolls around, you’ll be in an even better place than you are now.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.