The Ultra Rare Blue Moon Rises This Week, Here’s What To Expect & How To Tap Into Its Energy

Missed your chance to manifest when the first supermoon hit earlier this month? Well you’re in luck, because August is blessing us with not one, but TWO supermoons and this next one is a Blue Moon. And with all those retrogrades going down, I’m sure you’re desperate for some positive energy.

Here’s everything you need to know about this mystical occurrence that happens, excuse the pun, once in a blue moon.

Blue Moon 2023

When is the next Blue Moon?

On August 31, there will be a second supermoon, known as a Blue Moon.

How will it affect us?

Prepare to be feeling blue, and not just because the moon will be that colour.

This moon falls in moody and emotional Pisces and its soppy water sign energy is likely to impact us (that and the fact that Mercury Retrograde is plaguing our lives, along with several other planets).

Watch what you say and how you interpret what other people tell you because miscommunications are bound to happen and since it falls in Pisces will have ya feeling ultra sensitive, you’re bound to get upset.

Try and take a beat before responding and before reacting to all things.

What should I do?

So get this: because Pisces is linked with your ~intuition~, expect to be ultra intuitive.

Pay attention to signs that come to you, whether it’s inklings you have, dreams, even a tarot / angel card reading.

The universe is sending you messages so make sure you’re open to receiving them!

Can I charge my crystals?

You sure can! Supermoon energy might be chaotic but it’s not volatile like Eclipse Season energy.

Go ahead and charge those crystals, set those intentions, make that moon water.

In fact, it’s not only allowed, it’s encouraged! This moon has major transformative powers and you won’t want to miss it.



