The Cannes Film Festival has been embroiled in controversy after an employee was filmed rushing celebrities off the red carpet.

Over the last week, netizens have been enthralled with the annual Cannes Film Festival. From the movies to the red carpet looks, the internet has been frothing the star-studded event.

However, this year’s festivities have been clouded by an unnamed employee who has been spotted getting heated with celebs on the red carpet.

READ MORE Kelly Rowland’s Interview About Her Viral Cannes Photos Is Dripping With Scalding Hot Tea

Just today, the employee in question was filmed clashing with Dominican actor Massiel Taveras, who was attempting to pose for photographers at the Palais des Festivals staircase.

In a viral video that has surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), Taveras was attempting to show off her outfit which featured a dramatic train that had a painting of what seemed to be Jesus Christ.

But as Taveras walked up the staircase, security guards and ushers were trying to rush her along. The actor was then spotted getting into a heated exchange with the accused employee, and at some point, things got physical.

Dominican actress Massiel Taveras was moved out of the carpet as she posed for photos at the Cannes Film Festival.



The same security guard was involved in an incident with Kelly Rowland. https://t.co/O3Q1788tjy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 25, 2024

It is believed that the worker who Taveras shoved was the same one who clashed with Destiny’s Child icon Kelly Rowland last week.

(Source: Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images)

But wait… there’s more (unfortunately).

After footage of the clash went hyper-viral, another video popped out of the blue. This time around, the Cannes Film Festival worker — reportedly the same one who told Taveras and Rowland off however it’s not confirmed — rushed South Korean singer and actor, Yoona.

Yoona reacts to being rushed out of the carpet at the Cannes Film Festival by a security guard.pic.twitter.com/EiWyEgUWfQ — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) May 26, 2024

As the videos began to gain traction on social media, punters have asked for security guard to be publicly identified and sacked from the event.

wtf is wrong with this Cannes Film Festival security guard pic.twitter.com/uuvTMr8BLA — ᴄʜʀɪꜱᵀᴼᴾᴴᴱᴿᵣₑₑᵥₑₛ (@chrismarrquez) May 26, 2024

if I ever get my hands on the flashlight security b*tch from the Cannes Film Festival pic.twitter.com/2hRwFHpmqV — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) May 25, 2024

This security guard at the Cannes Film Festival got everybody upset except Cannes. pic.twitter.com/uP5LnL14K2 — The Kategory Is… (@King__Kat__) May 25, 2024

Some people have also accused the worker of being racist towards Women of Colour.

between this, the way they also treated Kelly Rowland, and the violent assault & disgusting treatment of a Black woman attending the festival by bar staff, police & hospital staff, wtaf is going on at #Cannes2024??? the racism is so loud & vile.https://t.co/oWa7tcbr1N https://t.co/O42pU8pI43 — Jeremy Allen Black 🇵🇸✊🏽 (they/them) (@LKirwanAshman) May 25, 2024

If they don’t want women of color walking the carpet why did Cannes Film Festival invite them? The same shitty racist security guard at it again. They need to fire this bij and apologize to the women.#cannes2024



pic.twitter.com/WoPeObOMvf — ᵀᵒⁿⁱ ᶜʰⁱˡᵈˢ 💋 (@apotheorist) May 25, 2024

……… @Festival_Cannes you need to fire this racist security guard immediately. this is bringing down the quality of the cannes film festival https://t.co/k72DoTWCXM — 💎Sim777💎 (@srsl777) May 25, 2024

Who is this woman who acts as security and treats direct guests like intruders. Does anyone have any information about her? needs to be canceled #cannes2024 pic.twitter.com/2qjIq8KI0Z — Navy ⚓️ PF2 🎀 (@ikivz) May 25, 2024

Although there hasn’t been an official statement regarding the security guard in question, her colleagues have reportedly defended her and dismissed the racism allegations in a statement to the Daily Mail. They also clarified that she wasn’t a security guard, but actually an usher for the event.

“She was only doing her job,” the insider told the publication.

“She was an usher working under a lot of pressure to keep people on the carpet moving, so as to stop crowds building up. There was no pushing or shoving, or scolding. Security and safety are the priorities, along with keeping to strict timetables set according to contracts – even the celebrities have to stick to the rules.

“Lots of ushers are involved, and they always act professionally and with politeness.

“In this case, the usher was certainly only doing her job – she didn’t do anything wrong.”

As of writing, the Cannes Film Festival has not released a statement regarding the red carpet. However, Kelly Rowland spilled the tea on her heated exchange with the employee.

“The woman knows what happened. I know what happened. I have a boundary and I stand by those boundaries and that is it,” Rowland explained in an interview with AP News.

“And there were other women who attended that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off, or told to get off. And, I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers, but I stood my ground.”

Neither Taveras nor Yoona have publicly commented on their interactions with the security guard.

Image source: X / @notcapnamerica & @popcrave