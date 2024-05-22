Lip Reader Reveals What Kelly Rowland Was Yelling About On The Cannes Red Carpet & It’s Tea

A lip reading expert has revealed what exactly Kelly Rowland was yelling at a female staffer during an explosive tiff at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. And no, it wasn’t “can you pay my bills? Can you pay my telephone bills? Do you pay my automo’ bills?”

In case you missed it, pics emerged yesterday of Kelly Rowland and a female staffer having a yelling match on the red carpet. Rowland was on her way to see the French-Italian comedy Marcello Mio when things went awry.

All we knew about the altercation was that it started when the female staffer stepped on Rowland’s dress, but now lip-reading expert Jeremy Freeman has spilled to Page Six what the duo were saying to each other.

The typical French experience involves yelling at a rude French person (Source: Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images).

Per Freeman, Rowland calmly told the female staffer “don’t worry” after her dress was stepped on, but the staffer continued to push her along in a bid to get her off the red carpet.

Assumedly this is when Rowland realised her dress probably wasn’t stepped on by accident, and the female staffer was being rude. Because the female staffer’s back was to the camera, we have no idea what she said to Rowland, but this was allegedly Rowland’s response:

“Don’t talk to me like that. Don’t talk to me like that.

“You’re not my mother. I told you not to talk to me like that.”

A Cannes Film Festival insider told Daily Mail that the French staffer was “being aggressive and Kelly was trying to ignore it.”

“By the time [Rowland] got to the last woman, she had had it because she scolded Kelly and told her to move when she was trying to wave to fans and help the paparazzi get their shot,” they said.

The insider also claimed Rowland didn’t care if she came across as a “diva”, she was going to speak up for herself. And honestly, it’s iconic of her that she did.

Fans of the star pointed out online that the treatment of Rowland at the final steps of the red carpet was incredibly different to how other celebs were treated.

And to the female staffer, maybe working in security just isn’t in your destiny, child.