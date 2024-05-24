Kelly Rowland’s Interview About Her Viral Cannes Photos Is Dripping With Scalding Hot Tea

Kelly Rowland is standing her ground after she was papped having a stern word with a security guard on a Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Tuesday.

The images — which showed Rowland, finger out and looking unimpressed while arguing with a suited woman on the red carpet for French-Italian comedy Marcello Mio— went fairly viral, with drama-loving fans wondering what on earth the former Destiny’s Child member could possibly be saying to the security guard. Now, we know the answer, thanks to an interview the 43-year-old star did with AP News.

I don’t think she can handle it. (Image: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

“The woman knows what happened. I know what happened. I have a boundary and I stand by those boundaries and that is it,” Rowland explained.

“And there were other women who attended that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off, or told to get off. And, I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers, but I stood my ground.”

You can see the interview with Rowland below.

After the pics went viral, a lip-reading ‘expert’ stepped up to the plate to do the lord’s work and tell us what the fuck was going on.

According to Jeremy Freeman, the interaction kicked off when the security guard stepped on Rowland’s dress. At first, Rowland said, “Don’t worry” but then when the suited woman continued to usher her off the carpet, she clocked that the staffer may have stepped on her dress on purpose.

Now, we don’t know what the security guard said next because her back was to the camera, but Freeman told Page Six that Rowland stood up for herself.

“Don’t talk to me like that. Don’t talk to me like that,” she allegedly said.

“You’re not my mother. I told you not to talk to me like that.”

Look, I know lip reading isn’t the most exact science so take this with a pinch of salt. Or, you can check out the interaction in the blurry video below.

Other stars on the carpet and insider sources have since come out in support of Rowland, claiming that she didn’t receive fair treatment compared to other white celebrities.

Kudos to Rowland for not only standing her ground but handling the situation with strength and grace.