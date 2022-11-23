CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses rape and violence and against women.

Riddle me this, folks: In a world where you can be anything, why the hell is Kelly Rowland choosing to be a Chris Brown apologist?

The Destiny’s Child singer has doubled down on her defence of the disgraced rapper who has abused women on multiple occasions.

ICYMI: Chris Brown was originally invited to perform a Michael Jackson tribute at the American Music Awards but his performance was scrapped at the last minute when the organisers came to their senses.

As a result, Brown was a no-show at the awards, despite winning favourite male R&B artist.

And so Kelly Rowland was tasked with accepting his award but naturally, it was met with a chorus of boos.

Rowland’s response to the understandably pissed off crowd? She said: “Excuse me. Chill out.”

Hm, not sure if telling people protesting a repeated abuser to “chill out” is the way to go.

In fact, not sure if inviting a repeated abuser to perform on an international stage and offering him an award is the way to go either… but I digress.

The singer later doubled-down on her defence of Brown when approached by TMZ.

“I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it,” she said.

“And before we point fingers at anybody, we should realise how grateful we are for every moment that we get, for even our own things that we have. I just think it’s important to remember to be human.”

She continued: “We all need to be forgiven for anything that we could be doing, anything that we’re thinking. We all come up short in some sort of way, and grace is real, and we are humans and everybody deserves grace, period.”

No, Kelly. We should not be showing “grace” to a man who has repeatedly been accused of inflicting violence against women.

To recap: in 2009, Brown was sentenced to five years probation and 180 days of community service after pleading guilty to felony assault for beating his then-girlfriend Rihanna.

In 2016, he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Then in in 2017, his ex-girlfriend Karreuche Tran was granted a restraining order against him after he allegedly sent her violent threats.

In 2019, Brown was detained in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint with police, which he denied.

And this past January, he was sued for $30,085,000 by a woman who claimed he drugged and raped her in 2020.

Given his history of violence against women, Kelly Rowland’s defence of Chris Brown is not just disappointing, it’s downright dangerous.

Stop supporting awful men, FFS.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.