Bridgerton Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Season 3 Part 2 Having A Massive Change From The Books

Fans of Netflix’s spicy historical romance show Bridgerton are jumping for joy online after the newest drop of episodes from Season 3 Part 1 made a massive change to one feature from the books. The seemingly small change could have a huge impact on the plot lines in following seasons, and also could mark a step forward in representation on Bridgerton.

With the final four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 being released to Netflix worldwide today, viewers across the globe quickly jumped onto their streaming device of choice to binge the new content.

And some people being the speedy viewers they are, have ALREADY gotten up to the last episode, which naturally had some massive reveals as the Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) storyline came to a close.

Now as fans of the show know, each season of Bridgerton follows a different sibling from the titular family. Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) was the protagonist for Season 1, eldest sibling Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) was the star of Season 2, and Colin was the focus of Bridgerton Season 3.

Thoughout Colin’s season — AKA Polin season, teehee — the show gave more attention to the next Bridgerton sibling to be the focus of the series, Francesca (Hannah Dodd), as a way to set up future plotlines and foreshadow new romances.

In Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3 fans were introduced to John Stirling (Victor Alli), with sparks immediately flying between him and Francesca.

However fans of the books were desperately looking and listening for another name; Michael Stirling, who is also a romantic interest for Francesca Bridgerton.

Then along comes Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2’s big finale episode, and even though the name Michael Striling has not been mentioned, fans are cheering.

Bridgerton Season 3’s big change from the books

Alright folks, Bridgerton spoilers dead ahead.

In the last episode of the season, Francesca is introduced to a variety of people at a big special event (not saying, watch the show).

And one of the people she meets, played by the beautiful actress Masali Baduza, is Michaela Stirling.

Rather than continuing the heteronormative plots of the Bridgerton book series, Neflix’s adaption changed the name and sex of a Michael Stirling to Michaela.

This small change has huge implications for the plot, as it means that Bridgerton Season 4 could potentially feature a female same-sex relationship as the main focus.

Bridgerton fans react to Michaela Stirling’s reveal

Upon the reveal of Michaela Stirling, a whole tonne of fans were thrilled due to the fact they had suspected that a change to Michael’s character from the books was going down when they could not tell who had been cast as him.

And upon the first interaction between Francesca Bridgerton and Michaela Stirling, the chemistry already has viewers ready for more.

the first francesca/michaela’s look i’m NOT well



francesca fell so hard already 😭😭 #BRIDGERTON pic.twitter.com/FLiokwyVBG — mel ʕ•̮͡•ʔ (@hcsiequake) June 13, 2024

francesca literally forgetting her own name because of michaela IM CRYING 😭😭 #BRIDGERTON pic.twitter.com/k2kySHjRqG — mel ʕ•̮͡•ʔ (@hcsiequake) June 13, 2024

This small but mighty change is already being celebrated by a tonne of fans online who are cheering about the upcoming lesbian representation.

we‘re getting gay francesca bcs michaela sterling has arrived #BRIDGERTON pic.twitter.com/ZmSnjjdVnh — midead (@maegorwlthteats) June 13, 2024

MICHAELA STIRLING is real and there’s nothing that you musty dusty crusty homophobes can do about it 🤭🤭🤭#Bridgerton #BridgertonSeason3pic.twitter.com/gL4qye5fmE — 𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐲’𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞 🍉 (@SLAYJENSEN) June 13, 2024

i think they’ll change most of the story for francesca and instead of the fertility plot probably focus on the struggle with homosexuality in 1800s + the guilt after john’s death to love michaela even more with the complexity of the situation #bridgerton pic.twitter.com/fIEXZxuC4Z — mel ʕ•̮͡•ʔ (@hcsiequake) June 13, 2024

Massive changes equal massive wins!

Now if you’ll excuse, I am going to get back to my laptop to actually finish Bridgerton Season 3.

[Image: Netflix / Bridgerton]