I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly because iconic girl group Destiny’s Child are in “tentative talks” to reunite.

According to The Mirror, Beyonce Knowles Carter, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams are at least considering getting the band back together for one last reunion tour, which is honestly the only thing worth celebrating in 2020 so far.

“They’ve always said they would get back together one day when the time is right – and there is no time like the present,” an anonymous source told The Mirror.

Obviously, you can’t believe everything an anonymous source says, but if proven to be true, we could be seeing a Destiny’s Child reunion tour as soon as we find a coronavirus vaccine.

“Nothing has been signed off yet, but as soon as a vaccine is ready and the pandemic is over, watch out for an announcement. It would really lift fans’ spirits,” the source said.

If you’re not up to date with your Destiny’s Child trivia, the group went on an indefinite hiatus in 2006, with Beyonce skyrocketing to superstardom. A post-COVID reunion would be the third time we’ve seen the iconic girl group since they first called it quits – once during the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show and once during Beyonce’s Coachella set.

A reunion isn’t exactly out of the realm of possibilities, with the group’s 30th anniversary right around the corner.

However, back in November, Kelly told Entertainment Tonight that she hasn’t “heard anything about it.”

“I talk to the girls all the time. We talk about kids or a night out or – that hasn’t come up in conversation.”

The rumour comes just a day after Queen Bey dropped her new track Black Parade for Juneteenth.