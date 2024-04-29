This Is The Only Week Of The Year That Zero Planets Are In Retrograde, Here’s What That Means

Does the air feel a little cleaner this week? Does the sun look brighter? Did you wake up a lil less moody than you would on any other Monday? Well, like with everything else in life, astrology has the answer: it’s because there are no retrogrades this week.

In fact, this is the only week of the year in which all planets are in forward motion and not a single one is in retrograde. What a time to be alive!

Here’s what that means for us…

No planets in retrograde

The most recent retrograde, big bad boi Mercury Retrograde, ended its reign of terror last week and the next retrograde, old mate Pluto Retrograde, begins next week.

But until then, we’re in the clear!

For seven sweet days, we are not being tested by the universe. We’re not having hurdles thrown in our direction. We don’t need to watch our backs and sleep with one eye open like we’ve ratted on the mafia.

What should we do when no planets are in retrograde?

Take advantage of being in the cosmic clear!

If there’s any life plans you’ve been wanting to put in motion, now is the time. Planetary energy is on your side and your chances for success are at an all time high.

And not just because there no planets in retrograde — there’s also some hella positive cosmic energy in the air this week thanks to Venus in Taurus.

Venus in Taurus

What does it mean?

On April 30, love planet Venus will move into chill Taurus, providing us with a much-needed reprieve from the hectic vibes of Mercury Retrograde, Eclipse Season and the Devil Comet.

Since Venus is associated with romance, beauty, and opulence, you’ll be feeling the love big time this week.

You’re encouraged to focus only on what brings you joy and happiness and override painful memories with happy ones.

What should I do during this time?

Singles are encouraged to shoot your shot with cuties on dating apps or with that certain some you’ve had a crush on for ages.

Since Mercury is no longer in the microwave, your ability to flirt will be on point and you’ll have a better chance at finding someone who isn’t a total red flag.

Here’s how to charm someone based on their sign, if ya need a lil spiritual assistance!

Those in relationships should treat their partner to lush gifts and hopefully they will get the hint and do the same for you.

Plan some sweet date nights and immerse yourself in the romantic energy that Venus has bestowed upon us.

Emulate these two love birds:

Shamelessly pack on the PDA like Travis and Taylor at the Super Bowl. (Credit: Getty)

Next week, Pluto Retrograde will begin and we will no longer be retrograde free…

Have a read of our master list of retrogrades to see what you’re in for when this glorious week ends.

Matty Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. He’s just released his first astrology book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.