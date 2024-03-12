There’s A Reason Why You’ve Been Seeing Angel Numbers Everywhere Lately, Here’s What It Means

Have you been seeing the same groups of numbers around everywhere you look? (111, 222, 333 etc) Well those, my friend, are angel numbers and no, it’s not a coincidence. It’s a sign from the universe and you need to pay attention to them! They’re trying to tell you something profound.

Let’s delve into what the heck an angel number even is and why you’re seeing them a lot lately, shall we?

Why am I seeing angel numbers everywhere?

Angel numbers are believed to be a combination of numbers that appear when your guardians are trying to communicate a message to you.

Not to worry, they’re not to be feared! They’re usually a sign from above that you’re either on the right path or that there is something you need to work on.

If your guardians are trying to offer you guidance, they will ensure that angel numbers appear in your day-to-day life by having them show up on your phone, on licence plates, addresses — literally anywhere!

And when you start to see these numbers often, it’s time to pay attention.

You may have been seeing them more than ever lately. This isn’t a coincidence, there’s a reason for it!

READ MORE Monthly Horoscope And Astrology Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign: March 2024

We’re currently in the midst of Pisces Season which, as I warned yas last month, unlocks our psychic potential and brings forth poignant messages.

The sign of Pisces is linked to psychic abilities and a connection to the divine, so during this time (February 18 to March 20), we’re likely to receive psychic messages in the form of insightful dreams and signs from the universe, like angel numbers.

In particular, the Pisces Super New Moon that rose over the weekend opened a portal to the other side that allowed these messages to break through even further.

I know that sounds woo-woo as fuck but hey, you knew what you were getting yourself into when ya clicked this story! We don’t fuck around here at PTV when it comes to ~spiritual~ content. Speaking of which, if ya wanna read your March 2024 horoscope, it’s ready for your perusal. As is the 2024 horoscopes for the entire year! Forewarned is forearmed, as they say.

But anyway, back to the matter at hand: although the New Moon rose on Sunday, its energy can still be felt days after and it’s magnified even further by the fact that there’s already Piscean energy in the air from Pisces Season.

So continue to pay attention to these numbers and suss out what each one means to decipher what the angels are trying to tell you.

And for the love of GOD (or at least the angels), record and analyse your dreams!!!

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.