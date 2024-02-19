Have you been feeling extremely on your bullshit lately? Well, that’s the quirky, innovative, weird as fuck vibes of Aquarius Season shining through, but it’s officially come to an end as of today. So let’s usher in its successor, Pisces Season.

Pisces Season 2024

What is Pisces Season?

So what’s this fishy szn all about? Well, here are some keywords / phrases that are set to encompass the next few weeks:

Creativity

Compassion

New beginnings

Seeking closure

As Pisces is a v. emotional sign (perhaps one of the most emotional signs of the zodiac), prepare to feel all of the feels over the next month.

Expect loads of crying sessions, whether that be from remembering sad moments from your past or simply watching that movie that always gets you going (The Notebook, Marley & Me, etc).

Pisces peeps are also known to be hella ~dreamy~ with their heads often up in the clouds, so channel that energy throughout this time.

Got a fun creative project you’ve been wanting to get off the ground? Could be working on an artwork, writing or reading a novel, hell, even a new Instagram aesthetic. Well now’s the time to go for gold, bb. Pisces Season is all about getting in touch with your creative side.

Also pay close attention to your dreams throughout this time – you could be in for some weird nighttime visions, but bear in mind that said visions can often inform our waking life, so start a dream journal (record your dreams and analyse them later). You’ll be AMAZED at how insightful they are. And just on that, it’s believed that the natural psychic ability that we all possess is unlocked during our sleep, which is why its v. important that we pay attention to our dreams.

And finally, Pisces folks are known for their sweet, gentle, patient, compassionate nature, so be sure to reflect this in your communication with others.

Don’t be quick to judge your mates or snap at people. Instead try to see where they’re coming from. If someone accidentally bumps into you on the street, instead of cursing them out, shake that shit off bc everyone is fighting their own battle and you’re stronger than that, bb.

When is Pisces Season?

Pisces Season lasts from February 18 to March 19. See yas on the other side!