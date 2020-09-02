The first Full Moon of Spring occurs tonight and it’s in Pisces, an emotion-driven water sign, so ya just bloody know we’re gonna be feeling the feels, right?

This isn’t necessarily a negative thing, as the theme of this Full Moon is emotional healing, which will manifest itself in an urge to have a big fat cry or by addressing whatever it is we’ve been avoiding (it is Virgo season, after all, a.k.a. a time to be meticulous and address any qualms in your life).

Pisces energy is known to make us feel a lil sensitive, so beware of taking on other peoples’ emotional baggage, especially ‘cos you’ve got enough of your own to deal with.

Expect the Full Moon to knock you out of your dream-like state and back into reality, where you’ll have some major, much-needed realisations and revelations.

Emotions will be on overdrive for the next few days, but especially tonight, so it’s important for us to take time to analyse our feelings and, most of all, allow ourselves to feel them.

Don’t suppress anything – be kind and gentle to yourself, as well as to others.

My advice for you, as PEDESTRIAN.TV’s resident astrology guru? Embody the Pisces fish tonight by getting as close to the water as you can, whether that’s by indulging in a luxurious bath, having a picnic by the water, heck, even by watching The Little Mermaid. Whatever works for you.

Then just let your emotions manifest in whichever way they like, be it the aforementioned cry sesh or by opening up a bottle of vino and having a yarn with a mate over Zoom.