The Pisces Super New Moon 2024 Has Arrived: Here’s What It Means And How To Channel Its Energy

Big things are happening in the cosmos right now. I know, I know, when the hell aren’t they? Well, the Pisces Super New Moon is a pretty freaking HUGE deal so wake the hell up and pay attention!!!!!

Actually scratch that, it might be best for you to go back to sleep because Pisces energy is likely to send you spicy Pisces messages in the form of your weird-ass dreams.

Since it’s a supermoon, the energy is going to be particularly powerful. Read on to suss how to tap into the moon magic.

Pisces Super New Moon 2024

When is the next Super New Moon?

The Super New Moon in Pisces will rise on March 10.

Keep your eyes peeled!

What is a Super New Moon?

A Super New Moon occurs when the moon is at its closest proximity to Earth, resulting in the moon appearing bigger than usual.

When this coincides with a New Moon, the lunar occasions align and it becomes a Super New Moon.

There are four to six of these giant moony bois each year and since two of them are landing in the same month, it’s a pretty ‘yuge deal!

What does the Pisces Super New Moon mean?

Have your dreams been totally wacko lately? That’s because dreamy sign Pisces is in full force and it’s sending us psychic — albeit spooky — messages from the other side.

Around the Pisces Super New Moon, these dreams will become even more potent so pay close attention to them and be sure to decode them. Get yourself a dream journal, if you must! It’s a good idea to make a record of your dreams so you can analyse them later and figure out what they’re trying to tell you.

This is also a time to focus on your health — both mental and physical. Make sure you’re looking after yourself and doing all the things you needa be doing.

Might be time to check in with someone, whether it’s a therapist, personal trainer, or your doctor.

The Pisces Super New Moon brings healing energy and the chance for new beginnings, so tap into this to restore your wellbeing and ensure that you’re living your best life, always.

New Moon Rituals

As I mentioned earlier, now is a time for healing so any kind of healing rituals will have a massive power boost during this time.

In addition to the above recommendations involving medical, health and wellness professionals, it might also be a good idea to cleanse your energy field to promote healing.

You could get some Reiki done or see an energy healer, or you could simply do it yourself by saging yourself regularly and carrying healing crystals with you.

The best crystals to use for healing include clear quartz, jasper, obsidian, amethyst and bloodstone. Just ask Spencer Pratt!

Pass these crystals over your body to remove the bad energy and unblock your chakras.

When you’re done, be sure to cleanse the crystals to release the negative energy they may have picked up from your body (no offence…).

It would be ideal to do this on or around the Pisces Super New Moon but honestly, there’s no bad time for a healing ritual!

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.