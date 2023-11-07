Does Energy Healing Actually Work? I Put The Viral Treatment To The Test 

You don’t need to convince me of the mental, physical and spiritual benefits of energy healing and other forms of holistic treatment. I have been a subscriber for some time now. I have a regular energy healer on retainer — he’s a nomadic bloke who doesn’t wear shoes, doesn’t own a phone and, there in, doesn’t use social media (and often encourages me to ditch all of the above as well to assist in my energy healing journey, but alas, for work purposes, I cannot).

When I was told that award-winning chiropractor and counsellor Dr Sarah Jane was in town, naturally I jumped at the chance to meet with her. 2023 has been one hell of a year and frankly, I need as many spiritual doctors (for want of a better term) on my case as possible.

Dr Sarah’s form of healing is unlike the energy healing I’m accustomed to — and Dr Sarah herself was unlike the energy healers I’ve met.

Spinal Energetics, which was created by Dr Sarah herself, combines Eastern and Western techniques, to interact with a person’s spine, nervous system and energetic field. According to her website, Spinal Energetic aims to “harness a person’s own innate wisdom to heal themselves.”

The session took place at a well lit and serene studio (Sarah has three clinics in Melbourne: Richmond, Armadale & Kallista). I sat in the foyer waiting for her to finish her previous appointment, sipping my chilled water, feeling equal parts excited and anxious.

She soon descended down the staircase wearing a green power suit and invites me up to a private room. She asks me a few questions about myself and I immediately felt comfortable enough to offload the amount of emotional baggage I’ve been carrying. I’m a Scorpio and we generally hold everything inside until we’re fit to burst so the conversation alone was very therapeutic. She has a calming but powerful presence about her. I would soon learn that she is a Gemini, which explains it all.

It becomes time for me to lay out on her table and she begins scanning my body with her hands to pick up on what’s burdening my energy — amazingly so.

She picks up on the fact that I’m “grieving the loss of a woman” (it was days out from the one-year anniversary of my friend’s death). She senses I’m wildly overworked and exhausted (I’d been managing the team and site at PTV solo while awaiting our new head of editorial). And she even pinpoints certain flaws and burdens I’ve been living with that are too personal to share.

The energy from my body was practically screaming out for help. Dr Sarah identified the areas of my energy field that needed healing and she quickly got to work.

She tugged on my left arm to perform an energetic release, although not with my right arm as I’d been having shoulder pain (you need to let her know of any injuries beforehand).

The pull was intense and left my arm tingling, and as a result I felt somewhat lighter. Like the aforementioned emotional baggage had been lifted.

From there, I closed my eyes and she scanned my body in a Reiki-esque way while making an audible “woosh” sound. It was as if she was peeled pieces of stress, sadness and trauma from my energy field.

As the session ended and I bid her farewell, I certainly felt more at peace, despite heading back to the chaos of my life.

The session felt like a colonic of the soul. It doesn’t solve all your problems, nothing can, but it frees up your energy field of the bad shit you’re carrying around to help you live a lighter existence.

Editor’s note: the information shared in this article is not to be perceived as medical advice. Please speak to your medical practitioner to receive advice that is specific to your condition.