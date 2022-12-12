Today Is 12/12 Which Is A Powerful Angel Number, Here’s How To Tap Into Its Sacred Energy

Despite the weather being somewhat apocalyptic right now, today is actually a sacred day as it’s December 12 AKA 1212, an angel number.

What’s an angel number, you ask?

Angel numbers are believed to be a combination of numbers that appear when your guardians are trying to communicate a message to you.

Also referred to as angel warning numbers, these digits let you know that you’re either on the right path or that there is something you need to avoid or change.

If there is an angelic communication that you need to receive, you will likely see the same angel number sequence in a few different places unexpectedly.

So what is the significance of 1212?

Generally 1212 indicates the closing of one chapter and the opening of another. But before you can head towards your future, you must first take that bold leap by pulling the plug on something that’s passed its prime whether it’s a job, a relationship, a friendship, a home sitch or something along those lines.

It could also involve having the courage to kickstart something like a side hustle.

It’s especially fitting that this date appears at the end of the year when we’re wrapping up 2022.

If there’s something you’ve been meaning to finish off, now would be the time.

Not only that, but it’s also Sagittarius Season, which is a time for adventure and trying out new shit, especially something you’ve been too afraid to try.

The appearance of this angel number is a sign that you should absolutely go for it with gusto ‘cos everything’s gonna be sweet.

After you’ve taken that important step, you will be ready to receive whatever it is that’s coming to you.

Just be brave and go for it — the angels have got your back.