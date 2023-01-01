A Relaxing Walrus Casually Ruined A UK Town’s NYE Celebrations & I’m Taking This Energy Into 2023

Last night I dragged myself out to a New Year’s Eve party even though I knew I had to work today. I have regrets. I wish I’d done something more low key, like lying down. On a street. In a seaside town in the UK. Just like Thor the walrus.

The town of Scarborough in the UK’s north east was blessed with the presence of a walrus on New Year’s Eve. According to The Guardian, the delightful beast was soon identified as Thor, an adolescent male Arctic walrus who was first spotted off the Hampshire coastline earlier in December.

Thor dragged his thicc ass all the way up onto a boat ramp where he seemingly decided it was a nice spot for a lie down. He proceeded to loll all over the cobblestones much to locals and tourists’ delight. The Guardian reported that it’s the first time a walrus has actually come up onto land to hang out in the area.

The Scarborough Sea Life Aquarium wrote on social media: “Please do not worry – he appears well and is just taking a well-deserved rest after his long adventure!”

Officials cordoned off the area Thor the walrus was chilling in, and crowds of people came to take pics and generally squeal at the walrus’ presence.

Local resident Richard Coulson told the PA news agency that the crowds were at summertime levels thanks to Thor’s visit.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever seen one. It’s huge,” he said. “We see seals quite regularly round Scarborough coastline but something of that size, it’s enormous. Its tusks are bigger than my arms.”

Those looking to get lit at Scarborough’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display found their plans disrupted by Thor. The local council made the call to cancel the fireworks so they didn’t traumatise the walrus.

A spokesperson said: “We have taken the decision to cancel tonight’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display on the advice of British Divers Marine Life Rescue, because of the arrival of the walrus Thor in the harbour. There are concerns that the display could cause distress to the mammal.”

You never know, Thor might have come up to Scarborough specifically to see the fireworks. Poor bloke might have been disappointed.

I thoroughly enjoy the antics of Thor, just like Freya the walrus before him.

I have to bow down to the energy of Thor just casually hoisting himself up into a random town and overshadowing the fkn fireworks display. It’s only just begun but Thor’s already our 2023 hero — gonna be a tough one to beat.