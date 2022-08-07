The full moon in Aquarius on August 11 paired with Leo season’s rampant energy will spotlight the week ahead.

Read on to suss what you’re in for…

ARIES

Lately you’ve been spending way too much time sweating the small stuff and I’m low-key disappointed in ya Aries, that ain’t like you! Welp, Venus entering your fifth house of expansion on August 11 oughta take care of that as it inspires you to rise above it all.

TAURUS

You guys generally don’t need the spotlight to be on ya much, even during Leo season, but the Aquarius full moon in your ambitious 10th house on August 11 will put you directly under it. The spotlight, I mean.

GEMINI

You’ll be feeling that Leo season energy this week as your third house of comms peaks on August 11, prompting many intriguing exchanges and flirty yarns.

CANCER

You should never rely on someone else to give you what you want. No one knows this better than a Cancerian, but next week as Venus enters your second house of stability on August 11, you’ll understand this even more so.

LEO

You’re on fire right now, what with it being your season and all, so it’s likely that you have certain people in your circle staring at you with envious eyes. Next week, as love planet Venus enters your sign on August 11, repel the evil eye by simply being unapologetically fabulous.

VIRGO

Please don’t take offence to this, but your priorities are all off right now, Virgo. I know prioritising is what you do best, bet even the most organised Virgo can lose sight of things. Next week, please put particular focus on your routine and your health, both mental and physical.

LIBRA

Next week, soak up the audacity of Leo season and start to ponder if you can be doing better than you are now. At work, in a relationship, at your home. Could you be happier elsewhere? Think about it…

SCORPIO

Next week you’re gonna wanna confide in people who make you feel safe and secure as the full moon in Aquarius hits your fourth house of home and fam on August 11. Make sure you’re doing so with trustworthy people.

SAGITTARIUS

Next week an important convo will take place and you’ll need to rely on your Sagi powers to communicate properly and express your feelings. Make sure you’re putting as much energy into listening as you are into being heard.

CAPRICORN

Lately you’ve been feeling down. You’ve been doubting yourself and your abilities. Well next week as the full moon in Aquarius hits your second house of confidence on August 11, it’s time to remember who the fuck you are.

AQUARIUS

Ditch your people-pleasing ways this week as the full moon in your sign brings you heaps of potential on August 11. Don’t be afraid to bail on others to ensure that your needs are being met!

PISCES

Some spicy intel will fall into your hot little hands next week, thanks to the full moon in Aquarius hitting your 12th house of goss on August 11. I hate to break it to you but it sounds like the intel will be negative, involving someone who’s been sending bad vibes your way. Brush it and them off and move the fuck on.

