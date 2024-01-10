The Capricorn New Moon Is Your Second Shot At Manifesting Good Shit For 2024 So Don’t Miss Out

Were you too tiddly to set intentions and manifest for the new year on NYE? Girl, same. But not to worry because the Capricorn new moon is here to give you a second chance at summoning positive energy for 2024!

It’s such a cosmic blessing to begin the year with a new moon in Capricorn, AKA the boss binch sign. How else would we have the energy to shake off the holiday lethargy and resume our plans to conquer the world without the potent power of Capricorn? They don’t call ’em the GOAT sign for nothing!

Read on to suss how you can channel the Capricorn new moon to level up your 2024.

Capricorn New Moon 2024

When is the next new moon?

The Capricorn new moon will bless us with its presence on Thursday, January 11!

But don’t forget, the energy from this lunation will be present several days before and after it’s at its peak.

What does the Capricorn new moon mean?

The energy of the goat is rife right now, what does this mean? Well, do you know any Capricorns? Are they hard-working, stern, and does their life revolve around securing the bag and getting shit done?

Well this is the vibe that I’m talking about!

What should I do on the Capricorn new moon?

Now is the time for kicking those 2024 goals that you set for yourself at New Year’s.

And, as I mentioned earlier, if you were too cooked to set yourself goals or if you simply haven’t thought of any yet, then this is a great opportunity to get your intentions for the new year in order and manifest like you’ve never manifested before.

Rituals for the Capricorn new moon

Feel free to hit up any of the rituals that I popped in the New Year’s rituals list! The Capricorn new moon is almost like a second shot at NYE so you’ve got another chance to make magic happen. Don’t miss out!

Cast a blessing spell, do a tarot or angel card reading, make a vision board, perform a smudging, hit up your preferred manifestation method.

The energy in the air will support your mission for success so tap into it and ride the wave.

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.