ARIES

Next week you’ll start srsly thinking about what’s next for you as the new moon in hard-working Capricorn rises on December 23. Start setting your intentions and manifest, manifest, manifest.

TAURUS

Luck planet Jupiter enters your 12th house of intuition on December 20, inspiring you to tap out of the Chrissy craziness and hibernate. During this time, listen to your intuition and follow your gut always.

GEMINI

Capricorn season kicks off on December 21 and its boss babe energy will have you putting your focus on shit that matters. In particular, you won’t have any interest in spending time with faux friends, instead you’ll wanna enjoy the Chrissy spirit with your nearest and dearest.

CANCER

Any toxicity in your life? You’ll have the opportunity to banish it on December 23 when the new moon in Capricorn rises. Channel Capricorn’s boss babe energy and eliminate anything that’s bringing you down and sapping your strength.

LEO

It’s time to clean house, Leo. Could be literally cleaning your house or clearing out the emotional baggage you’ve been accumulating all year. Does this sound like a literal nightmare to you? Well don’t be too stressed ‘cos the new moon in Capricorn on December 23 will give you the motivation you need to get it done.

VIRGO

Capricorn season kicks off on December 21 and it hits in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, imbuing you with the inspiration to turn your focus from your day-to-day work to more personal and artistic projects.

LIBRA

As fun as the silly season is, it also comes with a great deal of stress and let’s face it, my frazzled Libran kings and queens don’t deal well with stress. Next week, as Capricorn season begins on December 21, unlocking your fourth house of home and family, avoid friends and fam who don’t make you feel good and spend time with the ones who nourish your soul.

SCORPIO

Capricorn season kicks off on December 21, activating your third house of communication. Get ready for lots of heavy convo, some that’ll make you feel good and some that won’t. If anyone’s getting up your goat, just tell ’em to fuck off.

SAGITTARIUS

The new moon in Capricorn on December 23 will encourage you to get your financial shit together. Avoid overspending and be smarter with your hard-earned dosh.

CAPRICORN

The spending of silly season may start to get to you next week, especially as Capricorn season kicks off on December 21 and puts you extremely on your Cappy BS. Just give in to the gluttony and enjoy! But make sure you’re saving enough money to spend on yourself, not just your relos.

AQUARIUS

Capricorn season kicks off on December 21, activating your 12th house of conclusions. As the year draws to a close and you start to wonder if you’ve accomplished enough, allow me to stop you from wondering by telling you the truth: you absolutely have achieved enough. More than enough. And whatever you have yet to achieve, you will in 2023.

PISCES

As Capricorn season begins on December 21, activating your 11th house of vision, you’ll start to seriously ponder what’s next for you. When the new moon hits on December 23, write out your goals to help manifest them.

