The year might be winding down and we’re all popping our OOOs on and getting in our leave, but Capricorn season doesn’t want you to totally switch off.

As one of the most work-focused signs of the zodiac, naturally Capricorn season is all about the art of the slay.

Over the next month, while you’re lying by the pool, eating your weight in Chrissy treats and spending time with friends and fam, keep your eyes somewhat on the prize.

Before you know it we’ll be back slogging away next year and you want to make sure your head is in the right place before we get there.

Have a think about the ways in which you’ve slayed this year and how you plan to upgrade your slay in the new year.

Also start to ponder sick side hustles and projects that you’ve always dreamed of getting off the ground.

The energy in the air right now supports your success, so start writing shit down and putting plans in motion.

Another element of Capricorn season that you’ll be feeling is the idea of force and dominance.

The ram’s headstrong energy will be with us all so you may come across some stubborn peeps.

Fight fire with fire (or in this case earth and earth) and stand your ground when people piss you off.

You’ve got this, legend!

Capricorn season is set to run from today ’til January 20. Enjoy the feisty vibes!