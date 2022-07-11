The full moon in Capricorn on July 13 will impact us all in different ways. Read on to suss how you’ll be impacted…

ARIES

The full moon in Capricorn on July 13 will spark quite the shitshow for ya. Rather than trusting your instincts, a lil bit of imposter syndrome will creep in and you’ll start to question your skills. This is also because Cancer season has us feeling hella introspective. Shake that energy off and be confident in yourself, like a good Aries should be.

TAURUS

You’ve been feeling a lil lost lately, which can partially be blamed on Cancer season as it has you questioning everything from where you’ve been, where you are and, more importantly, where you’re headed. When the full moon hits in work-focused Capricorn on July 13, you’ll finally get some clarity back.

GEMINI

Take full advantage of the full moon in Capricorn that hits on July 13 and put those epic plans in motion (whether it’s gunning for a promotion or getting started on that side hustle). Around the 17th, romance vibes will be in the air so reach out to someone you’re into and see what happens.

CANCER

It’s your party season so you should be swinging from a chandelier but since you’re a Cancer, the spirit of the season has you feeling all emotional. This week, don’t be afraid to lean on your nearest and dearest to help pep you up. Find your happiness in the people that bring you the most joy.

LEO

Avoid blowing the budget this week as the Capricorn full moon on July 13 might tempt you to drop those dollarydoos. When you spot lush items you want, rather than need, take a screenshot but don’t hit purchase until you know that you can actually afford to do so without bankrupting yourself.

VIRGO

This week, you’re encouraged to drop your pride and admit where you’re at fault. You’re always so quick to point out where others have gone wrong but for once, appease the other person by pointing out where you may have misstepped in order to avoid WW3. Plus a bit of humility is good for the soul!

LIBRA

The full moon in Capricorn on July 13 will inspire you to reach for the stars, professionally. Cancer season is inspiring you to focus, but when Leo season hits in a few weeks, you’ll be inspired to get shit done. Use this time to prepare yourself to go for gold later!

SCORPIO

When full moon in Capricorn rises in your third house of communication on July 13, stop being so bloody secretive and have the guts to tell people how you feel. Is someone pissing you off? (I know the answer is yes). Tell them! Their response may surprise you – in a good way!

SAGITTARIUS

Your money woes may soon be over (at least for now!) as the full moon in Capricorn lights up your second house of $$$ on July 13. Set boundaries with your spending and pay attention to money-making opps. You’ll be amazed how fat your bank account will start to look. Grow, my pretty. Grow!

CAPRICORN

There’s a full moon in Capricorn on July 13 and since it’s landing in your sign, the potential for growth is even stronger. This will be a v. transformative time and I’m so bloody excited for you. Good shit is coming! Just you wait.

AQUARIUS

It’s time to slow down and chill the fuck out as the full moon in Capricorn rises in your 12th house of spirituality on July 13. You’ll have the rare opportunity to hit pause on that overactive mind of yours and really get to recharge those batteries and realign with yourself.

PISCES

Get in touch with your social butterfly self and reconnect with the people around you. The full moon in Capricorn on July 13 activates your 11th house of community, sparking a need to have a meeting of the minds.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.