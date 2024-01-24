Cancer Monthly Horoscope: February 2024

Welcome to your Cancer monthly horoscope with a new and improved format!

Going forward, we’ll be serving up monthly horoscopes and each sign will get a whole-ass article each so we can do a full-on deep dive into what you can expect for the month ahead.

The spicy star sign tea will be penned by yours truly, Matt Galea — AKA PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. You’ll remember me from our previous horoscope series Your Horos Are Here. We took a break last year (and in that time I wrote an astrology book How To Spot The (Star) Signs, which is out now!), but we’re back with a fun new format and I hope you love every piece of it!

So without further ado, here’s the Cancer February 2024 horoscopes!

Cancer February Horoscopes 2024

(June 21 – July 2022)

SEX + DATING

The best opportunities for love will take place in the realms of home, hearth and fam this month — and I don’t mean in an incestuous way. If you’re in a relationship, you’ll find that spending time with your family and your boo could make for some beautiful memories. If you’re single, you may find that a certain suitor might already be known to you — perhaps it’s a friend of a sibling or even a housemate (chaos, but fun!). If you’re newly dating someone, why not rip off the band-aid and bring ’em by your pad early to see if your nearest and dearest approve? You know their opinion means the world to you so just be brave and get the intro over with now!

CAREER + WORK

When the North Node of Destiny joins forces with healing Chiron on February 19, you’ll have the opportunity to step up into a leadership role at work and you’re gonna do a damn good job of it so don’t doubt yourself. Cancerians are natural born nurturers who have all the skills and traits that any good leader should have so over the next month, rise to the occasion whenever it’s presented to you and show your higher ups that you absolutely deserve a bigger role. Who knows what could come from this? Just remember that your kindness and your empathy are your greatest gifts — tap into them to excel at whatever it is you’re doing.

LIFE IN GENERAL

With all the craziness of the holiday period, you may have ignored your emotional needs and that bad habit has carried over. Stop doing that! You’re not at your best when your emotional needs aren’t being met and you know it. This month, put yourself back at the top of your priority list. Book a therapy appointment, have some wholesome catch ups with friends and fam, have that important talk with a loved one that you’ve been putting off. Whatever it takes to find inner peace, please do it!

New Moon in Aquarius

February 10th, 2024

This lunar occasion encourages you to shed any baggage that’s weighing you down. Aquarians themselves never allow themselves to get bogged down by bullshit, so channel this energy.

The Sun leaves Aquarius and moves into Pisces

February 18, 2024

Spicy Pisces Season has arrived! This period is all about creativity, compassion, new beginnings and closure. As Pisces is a v. emotional sign (perhaps one of the most emotional signs of the zodiac), prepare to feel all of the feels over the next month. Expect loads of crying sessions, whether that be from remembering sad moments from your past or simply watching that movie that always gets you going (The Notebook, Marley & Me, etc).

Pisces peeps are also known to be hella ~dreamy~ with their heads often up in the clouds, so now is a time to allow your mind to wander. Got a fun creative project you’ve been wanting to get off the ground? Could be working on an artwork, writing or reading a novel, hell, even a new Instagram aesthetic. Well now’s the time to go for gold, bb. Pisces Season is all about getting in touch with your creative side.

Full Moon in Virgo

February 24, 2024, at 4:30am

Your mind is being clouded with negative thoughts and you’ve been practicing self-loathing, rather than self-love. The Virgo Full Moon is here to rework your way of thinking. Your horoscope for Cancer this month is all about manifesting inner peace and joy and eliminating those inner demons of yours.

Anyway, that’s it from me! Be sure to check back for your monthly Cancer horoscope when March draws closer.

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.