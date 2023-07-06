Another Planet Is Now Retrograde, Which Is Why Yr Dreams & Sleeping Patterns Are Totally Fkd RN

Get ready for not-so sweet dreams and absolute nightmares bc Neptune Retrograde has officially kicked off, joining a bunch of planets that are already retrograde.

Here’s everything you need to know about the dreamy planet’s bonkers period.

Neptune Retrograde 2023

What is Neptune Retrograde?

As you’ll remember from that dastardly Mercury Retrograde, Neptune Retrograde involves the planet Neptune moving backwards, which then causes the lives of us earthlings to go backwards as well.

Since Neptune rules our dreams, during this time, expect to have wacky as fuck sleeping patterns and dreams, maybe even nightmares (ahhh!).

You may wake up at times feeling completely unrested and stressed about what went down in your dream. Be sure to analyse all your dreams because you might just learn some sneaky BTS tea about what’s really going on in your waking life.

You may also find yourself daydreaming IRL, meaning you’ll likely disassociate throughout the day, which might result in you dropping the ball in your waking life.

What do I do during Neptune Retrograde?

Try to centre yourself and zen out, whatever that means to you. Whether it’s meditating, performing a smudging, painting, singing, drawing, fucking, cooking, watching trashy reality TV.

Whatever brings you peace and keeps you sane, do it!

How long does Neptune Retrograde last?

I regret to inform you that your dreams will be wonky for quite some time.

Neptune Retrograde goes from now until December 6.

See yas on the other side!

