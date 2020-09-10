There we were, freaking the fuck out about that dreaded Mercury Retrograde, meanwhile Mars Retrograde has hit and it’s just as menacing, TBH.

Legend has it that the planet Mars was named after the God of War, so naturally when said planet goes retrograde, things are going to get chaotic.

Plus the fact that it’s going retrograde in Aries (after being direct for the past two and a half years), so we’re in for even more drama.

The red planet will stay retrograde for two whole months, from 9th September until 13th November. During that time, expect low energy, a decreased sex drive (bummer) and mood swings that range from bursts of anger to lacking confidence.

How the hell do we navigate our way through these wild times?

First up, make sure you’re being patient with those around you, including your friends and fam, colleagues, and even people on the street. All this unsettling energy is bound to impact on people’s moods, so rather than responding in anger, take a few deep breaths and return to your zen space.

Also be kind to yourself, everyone’s doing it rough at the mo, and kicking yourself isn’t going to help. Use this time to retreat and focus on where you wanna be once this dreaded period is over.

When it all settles down, you’ll be ready to thrive.