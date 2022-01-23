We’re back, babeyyy! Your Horos Are Here, PEDESTRIAN.TV’s spicy weekly horoscope series, is back with a bang in 2022.

Kicking things off, Venus Retrograde ends this week and Mercury will still be Retrograde for a few more weeks, hence the abject chaos that’s going on RN.

Read on to suss what you’re in for next week and don’t forget to hit up Insta for the accompanied astrology memes.

It’s good to be back!

ARIES

If you’ve been lacking motivation at work and haven’t quite hit the ground running like you would’ve liked to, then good news, fam, ‘cos Mars moves into work bitch Capricorn on Monday, January 24, giving you that much-needed surge of energy and inspiration to get shit done and renew your inner boss bitch.

TAURUS

Feeling kinda sluggish and slow? That’s totally natural, my Taurean king. It’s ‘cos Mercury Retrograde has just hit and it’s gonna be sending you into a tailspin until February 3. Don’t try too hard to push through the haze and conquer the world, just take it easy and wait ’til it’s over to make big moves.

GEMINI

If you’ve been on the cusp of launching something big, you’re good to hit send from Saturday, January 29 onwards as that’s when Venus Retrograde ends. Before now, the haziness of Venus Retrograde has had you doubting yourself and your abilities, but you’ll finally be set free from those negative feelings. Spend this week preparing yourself – good shit is on its way!

CANCER

There’s a physical change that you’ve been contemplating, perhaps a risky new hair do or maybe even a new wardrobe to change up your look. With both Venus and Mercury currently Retrograde, now’s not the time to make any changes. At least wait until Venus Retrograde ends, as Venus is the planet of beauty, so your decisions may not be on point until it ends on Saturday, January 29.

LEO

Shit may be getting busy at werk, but you’re still feeling the holiday spirit in your personal life. If you’re in a relationship, you and your boo will be feeling each other in a major way this week. And if you’re single, Mars torpedoing into Capricorn on January 24 will summon some spicy romantic energy.

VIRGO

Your social life is peaking right now, Virgo. The invites are absolutely pouring in and you can barely devise enough cute outfits and whip up enough cash to enjoy all these occasions. The good news is that because you’re magnetic as fuck right now, you’re bound to meet a special someone (whether it’s a new friend or a potential lover) v. soon.

LIBRA

With Mars entering Capricorn on Monday, January 24, your focus right now will be on ensuring that your home and family life is going swell. Mars’ energy will be a positive influence on matters involving your pad and the people you live with, so tap into those vibes to bring about balance and harmony (it’s what Librans do best!).

SCORPIO

This week you’ll notice a shift in the way that you communicate with others as Mars energises your third house of communication. Your ability to sweet talk and your powers of persuasion will help you get some things off the ground that you’ve been dying to make happen.

SAGITTARIUS

The silly season may be over but my Sagi queens aren’t done getting silly. On Monday, January 24, you will enter a period of maaaad spending. You might be blowing your bucks on retail therapy or settling some debts, but either way, you’re gonna be a lil low on cash. Try and cut corners and scrimp and save where ya can.

CAPRICORN

If things were left up to you, my supremely organised Capricorn pal, life would run v. smoothly. But unfortunately, since we always must involve others to get by, setbacks and complications are bound to occur. This week, you’ll find that outside forces are holding you back. Bastards. Absolute bastards.

AQUARIUS

Mars moving through Capricorn from Monday, January 24 will inspire you to focus on your health, and I’m not just talking regular COVID tests. I mean doctor check-ups, dental appointments, any kind of health qualm you’ve pushed to the side, now’s the time to tackle it head-on.

PISCES

Have you been having lots of relationship drama lately or just not connected with any new peeps? Well that’s because love planet Venus has been Retrograde for some time now, but that all ends this week. Going forward, the skies should be clear when it comes to your love life.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.