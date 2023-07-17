Two Of Your Fave Celebrity Couples Called It Quits Overnight And WTF Is Happening!?!?!?

Overnight it was reported that not one, but TWO celebrity marriages had ended: the union of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez and the nuptials of Sofia Vergara and Joe Mangianello. To quote Regina George: “What is happening to the world?”

Rumours of a divorce between Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were hinted at when the pop star was papped sitting next to Bridgerton hottie and my personal favourite homosexual Jonathan Bailey as well as Andrew Garfield. She was also seated right behind Tom Hiddleston. The perfect trifecta of British daddies.

Just in case you forgot, Grande married luxury LA real estate agent Dalton Gomez back in 2021. The pics from their wedding also became the fastest-liked pics in the history of Instagram at the time, which is a pretty phenomenal achievement.

“I’m sorry I’m really not tryna start anything I just wanna know if anyone else noticed the ring finger has no ring??” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“Anyone else noticed #ArianaGrande hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring?????????” wrote another.

“Is she headed for divorce???” wrote a third.

Welp, stan culture called it because sure enough, mere hours after the story went live, TMZ reported that they are, indeed, “heading for divorce.”

And as for the hot Latinos, Sofia Vergara and Joe Mangianello confirmed that their seven-year marriage is ovah (O-V-A-H, OVAH!) in a statement to Page Six:

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Their split was hinted at on Instagram as Sofia is currently celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy sans Joe and, perhaps more tellingly, sans wedding ring.

I know this gets tossed around far too often, but love really is dead. </3