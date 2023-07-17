Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez’s Pals Are Already Spilling Tea About The Demise Of Their Marriage

Ooop. There you have it. Just one day after rumours started to spread that Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez had split, sources close to the pair have confirmed that a divorce is on the cards after two years of marriage.



According to TMZ and Page Six, Ariana and her luxury real estate agent husband have been separated since January. So, that would explain why we saw the “God Is A Woman” singer chilling without her wedding ring on, surrounded by a trio of hotties at the tennis. It’s almost my dream, but like, minus the tennis.

“They came to the decision together,” the insider told Page Six.



“They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.



“They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them.”



The source also claimed that Dalton had visited Ariana on set for Wicked as a last-ditch effort to mend things but “it didn’t work out.”

While this is the closest thing we’ve got so far to an official statement, I find it hard to believe Ari just forgot her wedding ring to Wimbledon, one of the most star-studded, photographed events she could attend.



But if that’s not enough for you, there are more accounts of the separation in the seedy gossip underbellies of the entertainment world.



This morning, a source wrote to Deuxmoi claiming that in March, they saw Dalton on a night out, dressed up in a ~disguise~ and flirting with girls.



“He had girls literally SURROUNDING him. Not kidding. He had his own cabana with his friends and he was not acting married. So my drunk friend wanted to call him out on it,” the anonymous source wrote.



“She approached him, and said, ‘Do you know who Ariana Grande is?’



“He literally said, ‘never heard of her before.’ So my friend said ‘well you should, that’s your wife!’ He literally saw a deer in headlights, got spooked that he got reconised/caught and practically ran out of the party.”

(Image Source: Instagram / Deuxmoi @deuxmoi)

The source claimed that he deactivated his Instagram the next day. Suspicious, don’t ya think?



To add fuel to the fire, blind items began popping up which alluded to Dalton and Ari. In case you don’t know, a blind item is a gossip story where all details are anonymised but enough context is given that sometimes you can identify who they’re talking about.



This one reads: “The husband of this A-list singer took a woman from his office out to dinner earlier this weekend. They looked to be way more than friends.”



Is it vague? 100 per cent. Should we take it with a grain of salt? Yes. But does it fit the situation we find ourselves in with Ariana and Dalton? Yes.

(Image Source: Instagram / @empsmd)

While we wait for an official report from their reps, from all the evidence, I’m pretty sure they’re donezo.



Geez, it’s been a big 24 hours for the personal lives of celebrities. Lindsay Lohan just had her baby. Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara ended their 7-year marriage. And now, Ariana and Dalton have called it quits too.



Is Mercury in Gatorade again?

