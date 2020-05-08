Ariana Grande has given us a brief glimpse into her relationship with boyfriend Dalton Gomez in her newly-released collab with Justin Bieber.

The new track “Stuck with U” aims to benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation amid the pandemic, as stated in the video’s bio: “All net proceeds from the streams and sales of “Stuck with U” will be donated to First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic.”

The video itself compiled a whole bunch of footage from fans, loved-up couples in iso and stars such as Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow and Michael Bublé.

Most notably, though, the video features Ariana with partner Dalton, as well as Demi Lovato having a pash with new beau Max Ehrich. This is the first official time both couples have gone public with their respective romances. This is just as momentous as when we made our relationships FB official in middle school. Huge deal.

Anyway, the song itself is stunning, but has subsequently made us single folk lonely as fuck in the age of ‘rona.

"so lock the door and throw out the key

can't fight this no more, it's just you and me

and there's nothing i, nothing i, i can do

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you" ariana and justin got me missing my girlfriend that doesn't even exist. #STUCKWITHU pic.twitter.com/72P4HLlj5G — Bijay. ???? (@biebsusmane) May 8, 2020

justin bieber and ariana grande making me feel so lonely rn #STUCKWITHU pic.twitter.com/cxriJNfj3Q — Abu Huryra (@AbuHuryra13) May 8, 2020

Check out the tummy-tingling (or dick-punching, depending on your relationship status) track below. For the full scoop on Dalton, who apparently works in LA real estate, head on over to our tea-pouring session here.