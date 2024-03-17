Insider Claims Ariana Grande’s The Boy Is Mine Is A ‘Slap In The Face’ To Ethan Slater’s Ex

Earlier this month, Ariana Grande dropped her long-awaited album Eternal Sunshine which featured a cheeky song titled “The Boy Is Mine”. Some fans believed it was inspired by her controversial relationship with Ethan Slater and now, an insider has claimed that the track was a “slap in the face” to Slater’s ex-wife, Lilly Jay.

Although some folks have been praising Grande for her new album, especially her tracks “eternal sunshine” and “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”, some Arianators are cackling over the song “The Boy Is Mine” which they’ve speculated to be based on her current BF and Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

However, an insider who claims to be close to Lilly Jay — Slater’s ex-wife and mother to his child — has shared a spicy statement to Daily Mail regarding the spicy track.

“Ariana’s new album just shows what kind of woman she truly is,” the source claimed.

“To sing a song called ‘The Boy Is Mine’ is not only a slap in the face to his still wife Lilly but a slap in the face to all women.”

The insider then referred to Jay’s brutal statement to Page Six, where she said the “Focus” singer was “not a girl’s girl” following the dating and cheating rumours surrounding the pop star and her ex-husband.

“As Lilly said from the get-go, Ariana is not a girl’s girl and Ethan’s family is collateral damage,” the source added.

“Ariana basically rubbed it in Lilly’s face that she stole Ethan from Lilly then asks her fans to not interpret her song the wrong way. This is not an interpretation. It is her literal words.”

(Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage)

The anonymous insider then closed their statement, saying that everyone who knows Jay is “waiting for karma”.

“Everyone close to Lilly, and who knows Ethan, is just waiting for karma to slap him and Ariana in the face. It will come,” the source told the publication.

That. Was. Brutal.

Honestly, not trying to be rude to either party involved in this truly messy situationship, but I would definitely take the statement with a grain of salt. The anonymous source never truly spilled on what Jay really thought about the tune nor provided any references establishing their authority on the matter.

Is “The Boy Is Mine” by Ariana Grande about Ethan Slater?

“The Boy Is Mine” has never been confirmed to be about Slater by Grande. In an interview with Zane Lowe, Grande described the song as a “bad girl anthem”. She was also said it was a take on “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica, and an extension of her leaked track “Fantasize”.

(Image source: YouTube / Apple Music)

Why is Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship controversial?

Days after the media speculated that Grande had split from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez, rumours began to brew that she was now dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

However, what makes things extra messy is that it’s rumoured that the pair began dating when they were both in committed relationships. Grande with Gomez, and Slater with Jay. Immediately, the rumoured relationship sparked a media wildfire packed with allegations of cheating and homewrecking.

Weeks after the rumours swirled, a source close to Jay said she was “completely blindsided” by Grande and Slater’s relationship.

“It’s horrible. They were high school sweethearts. They have a baby! She’s a wreck,” a source told Page Six.

Jay then told Page Six that Grande was “not a girl’s girl”.

“My family is just collateral damage,” she said.

READ MORE Ariana Grande Has Seemingly Addressed The Rumours Surrounding Her Relationship With Ethan Slater

Slater and Grande have not publicly commented on their relationship, nor have hard launched their new status online. However, they’ve been papped together by paparazzi multiple times.

That being said, I don’t think we will never know the real story behind Grande and Slater’s relationship. After all, she did seemingly clap back at all of the media attention she got for her relationship with Slater through her single “yes, and?”.

Image source: Getty Images / Chris Willard/Disney and Theo Wargo