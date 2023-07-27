‘She’s Not A Girl’s Girl’: The Ex-Wife Of Ariana Grande’s New BF Has Broken Her Silence

The ex-wife of Ariana Grande‘s new beau Ethan Slater has broken her silence and shocker – she isn’t happy.

Lilly Jay, who has been with Ethan since high school, commented to Page Six after headlines disclosing the broadway star’s budding relationship with Ariana took the internet by storm.

“Ariana is the story really. Not a girl’s girl,” she told the publication.



“My family is just collateral damage.”



Ooooft.

I’m sorry but this guy was fkn born to play Spongebob and that’s all I can see. (Image Source: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

I don’t know about you, but if someone said I wasn’t a girl’s girl, I’d think about that every night before I went to sleep. It’s kind of like someone saying that they’re not angry, they’re disappointed.



“The story is her and Dalton,” Lilly continued, referring to Ariana’s split with her husband of two years Dalton Gomez.



Lilly said she’s doing her best to focus on raising the child she shares with Slater and being “a good mum.”

But that’s not where the story ends. According to Page Six, independent sources have been spinning them a completely different yarn. They claim that Lilly has been “calling every news outlet to get this story out.”



“She’s telling Ethan and others that she only cares about protecting their child. She’s rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn’t do anything wrong,” says the insider.



The source also said that Ariana and Ethan got together months after separating from their spouses.



“Ethan is trying to take the high road and hopes he can resolve this situation for the sake of their child,” the source concluded.

(Image Source: Instagram / Michelle Yeoh @michelleyeoh)

On Wednesday, Ethan officially filed for divorce from Lilly one week after reports that he was dating Ariana emerged. While the divorce filing is relatively new, sources claim that they’ve been dating for several months after meeting on the set of the highly-anticipated musical film Wicked.



Ariana and Slater haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship nor have their reps responded to comments but honestly in 99 per cent of stories like this where there is smoke, there’s fire. Sorry, I don’t make the gossip rules.

Look, I don’t think I’m a naturally petty person but if my partner of nine years decided to ditch my ass and start dating a super hot, talented pop star two months after we separated, I’d be pretty fucking salty. But ultimately her beef should be with her long-term partner and father of her child – not with Ariana who happened to shack up with her (ex) mans.



