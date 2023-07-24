Wife Of The Guy Who Voices SpongeBob Has Entered The Chat Amid Ariana Grande Dating Rumours

By now, you may have heard that Ariana Grande is reportedly dating SpongeBob Squarepants. No, not the literal sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea, but Ethan Slater, the actor who starred as the popular Nickelodeon character in SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical.

I’ll be the first to admit that I was confuzzled upon reading this news.

On July 20, The Cut ran a story titled Is Ariana Grande Dating Spongebob Now?, following the tea that she and her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, had called it quits.

Upon some further reading, I quickly discovered that the SpongeBob in question was Broadway SpongeBob, not TV SpongeBob. My bad.

However, it appears I am not the only one who jumped to certain conclusions based on this headline. This meant the wife of TV SpongeBob, Tom Kenny, was forced to clear things up.

Hitting the comment section, Jill Talley confirmed that she is still married to Tom. She also dished that they recently celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary (love this for them).

READ MORE Fans Believe Ariana Grande Has Been Hinting At Her Split W/ Dalton Gomez Through Her IG Likes

“He is not dating Ariana Grande,” she reiterated. Girlie then hit her speculation stride, and my bikini bottom is LIVING for the mess of it.

“I don’t know if Ethan Slater (who played SpongeBob in the musical) is or isn’t dating Ariana Grande,” Jill continued. “However, they’re both adorable and I totally ship it.

“Just wanted to set the record straight,” she concluded and thank you, Jill. Doing God’s work.

To confirm: Ariana Grande is NOT dating Tom Kenny. Image: Instagram

This isn’t the only hullabaloo surrounding Ariana and Ethan’s new relo.

One Page Six source alleged the duo (who are currently co-starring in the film adaptation of the Wicked musical) struck up a romance while Ethan was still with his now ex-wife, Lilly Jay.

I need this tea more than Plankton needs the Krabby Patty recipe.

Image: Instagram/Nickelodeon